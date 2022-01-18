Newcastle hope to seal a £30million transfer for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos this week and have a new back-up plan ready to go, according to a report.

The Magpies have made a fast start to the January transfer window following two recent new signings. Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood both started last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford.

While Trippier and Wood had chances going forward, the Hornets’ late equaliser reminded Newcastle boss Eddie Howe that he still has “a lot more work to do”.

Howe blamed Newcastle’s mindset after the tally of Premier League points they have dropped from winning positions this season reached 21.

As such, a new centre-back would help to address the concerns at the back. Lille’s Sven Botman was the Magpies’ top target. However, the French club will not sell before the end of the season.

Sevilla’s Carlos has subsequently been on their radar, the 28-year-old Brazil international impressing in La Liga.

And according to the Daily Mail, Newcastle hope to finalise a deal to bring the player to St James’ Park this week.

Sevilla reportedly rejected a £28million bid for Carlos from Newcastle. Nevertheless, the Daily Mail claims that Howe’s side are confident that a fresh £30million bid will suffice.

Indeed, negotiations are now taking place over the transfer and Newcastle hope for a swift conclusion.

In any case, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol revealed that Carlos “wants to move to Newcastle”.

Solhekol added (via Sky Sports‘ Transfer Centre): “Everything I’m hearing about that deal makes me feel like it is moving in the right direction.

“I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but the noises we are getting at the moment are quite positive.”

Carlos has featured in all but one La Liga game for Sevilla this season, playing every minute of those matches.

Newcastle eye Schlotterbeck as Carlos alternative

The Daily Mail adds, meanwhile, that Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck is also on Newcastle’s radar.

The 22-year-old moved across the Bundesliga from Union Berlin in the summer.

He has had a fine debut season at his current club so far and earned call-ups to Germany’s national team for the September, October and November 2021 international breaks.

Previous reports have claimed that he has rejected a £40million move to the Premier League.

However, he is now back on Newcastle’s radar and also has interest from Bayern Munich for the summer transfer window.