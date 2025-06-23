Atalanta’s 21-year-old Italian star Giorgio Scalvini remains a target for Newcastle United, who have tracked the versatile center-back for over two years, TEAMtalk understands.

However, persistent injury concerns have tempered their pursuit, with sources indicating the Magpies are wary after Scalvini’s 2024 ACL injury, which restricted him to just eight appearances last season, as well as a subsequent shoulder issue.

Despite these setbacks, Newcastle’s interest remains, with the Premier League side viewing Scalvini as a player who has the potential to become one of the best in his position.

Scalvini, whose contract with Atalanta runs until June 2028, has also caught the eye of Serie A giants Inter Milan and Juventus.

Both clubs see the 6ft4 defender, capable of playing in a back-three or defensive midfield, as a long-term asset. However, like Newcastle, they are cautious due to his injury history.

Sources suggest that interested parties, including unnamed European clubs, may delay decisions until January to assess Scalvini’s form and fitness post-recovery.

A winter transfer window move could be more likely than a summer deal, but no final decision has been made by Newcastle and he remains a player to watch.

READ MORE: Not Isak – journalist claims major Newcastle star WANTS Liverpool move over Arsenal, Chelsea interest

Newcastle face big Scalvini decision

Atalanta, fresh off their Europa League triumph, are in no rush to sell prized asset Scalvini.

With the defender’s contract providing significant leverage, the Bergamo club are keen to retain him for at least another year.

They may prioritize offloading other stars like Brazilian midfielder Ederson before considering offers for Scalvini, whose market value hovers between €40-50 million (£34.3m / $45.9m- £42.8m / £57.3m).

Scalvini’s eight caps for Italy and standout performances when fit make him a premium target, but his recent injuries have introduced an element of risk.

Newcastle, Inter, and Juventus must weigh Scalvini’s undeniable potential against his injury concerns.

As clubs monitor his progress through the first half of the 2025/26 season, the January window could spark a bidding war if Scalvini proves his fitness.

For now, Atalanta hold the cards, but Scalvini’s future could still be decided in this window and there is temptation to do a deal this summer, despite his recent injuries.

Latest Newcastle news

⚫⚪ £100m ‘frightening’ star tipped to ‘end up at Liverpool’ and fulfil ‘dream’

⚫⚪ Newcastle ramp up Nott’m Forest raid as makeweight for deal named

⚫⚪ Liverpool told to forget Isak as Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘talks’ with ‘explosive’ striker’s agents

Giorgio Scalvini: Style of play, career so far

By Samuel Bannister

Scalvini has spent his entire senior career so far with Atalanta, but has shown serious potential to steer himself towards the top as his career progresses.

Atalanta incorporated Scalvini from Brescia’s academy in 2015, when he was 11 years old. Just six years later, he made his Serie A debut as a late substitute against Udinese.

It was the first of 21 appearances given to Scalvini by Gian Piero Gasperini in the 2021/22 season, most of which came at centre-back as part of a back-three system.

Scalvini can also step into midfield, since he is good on the ball and has a decent strike on him as a hidden weapon. However, he is predominantly a defender.

The 2024/25 season was frustrating for Scalvini due to a couple of big injuries. But it’s easy to forget he’s still only 21 and has plenty of time ahead in his career.

Scalvini was able to make his 100th appearance for Atalanta after recovering from an ACL injury, but last played in January before a shoulder injury.

It’s now a new era at Atalanta after Gasperini vacated his role to be replaced by his former protege and ex-Southampton boss Ivan Juric, which will naturally lead to speculation on several of their key players.

Scalvini is certainly one of Atalanta’s top talents when fully fit. In 2021, Gasperini predicted that he could become “the new Bastoni,” projecting a level similar to one of Italy’s best centre-backs of the current generation.

Unlike Bastoni, Scalvini is right-footed. He is also slightly taller than his compatriot and performs well in aerial duels.

Rewinding to the 2023/24 season to give a fairer representation of what Scalvini is like in full flow, he ranked in the 96th percentile of Serie A centre-backs for interceptions per 90 minutes (2.09) but also the 95th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 minutes (0.53).

A forward-thinking defender, Scalvini can carry the ball forward gracefully and set up chances.

How he will emerge from his latest injury setback remains to be seen, but he has plenty of attributes to recover that would make him appealing to various top clubs.

DON’T MISS: The 10 biggest Premier League signings in the summer 2025 transfer window