Newcastle reignite £100m pursuit as Matthias Jaissle reshapes transfer plans

Newcastle United have re-engaged with Felix Nmecha’s camp following the appointment of Matthias Jaissle, with the Borussia Dortmund midfielder once again emerging as one of the club’s priority targets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle first explored a move for the Germany international earlier this summer before Eddie Howe’s departure, but quickly cooled their interest after discovering the scale of Borussia Dortmund’s valuation.

At the time, Nmecha himself was also not entirely convinced by the sporting project presented to him.

That situation has now changed. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle have spoken again with the 25-year-old’s representatives after outlining Jaissle’s long-term vision for the club.

The new head coach’s plans to build around outstanding young talent have made a positive impression on Nmecha’s camp, and we understand the midfielder is now far more open to the prospect of a move to St James’ Park.

Jaissle has inherited a Newcastle squad undergoing major change.

The Magpies have sanctioned the departures of Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, while Bruno Guimaraes is on the verge of completing his move to Arsenal.

Those exits have been accompanied by a focus on recruiting younger players capable of driving the club into a new era, but Newcastle are also targeting proven elite talent, and Nmecha has remained high on their shortlist throughout.

However, there remains one enormous obstacle.

Borussia Dortmund’s asking price has already deterred Manchester United this summer, despite the Red Devils continuing to monitor the midfielder’s situation.

Nmecha’s contract contains a release clause worth around £75million, but TEAMtalk understands that clause does not become active until 2027, meaning Dortmund remain in complete control of his future this summer.

As things stand, Dortmund are insisting on a fee of £100m.

Sources in Germany have told us that the inflated Premier League market has only strengthened their resolve.

The Bundesliga giants have watched Elliott Anderson and Morgan Rogers command British-record fees in excess of £115m this summer and believe those deals underline Nmecha’s value, even if they are not necessarily expecting quite those figures.

Dortmund aim to keep Newcastle target

Dortmund are also in a strong position following their own summer business and have huge confidence that Nmecha, alongside Jobe Bellingham, can form the foundation of a midfield capable of challenging for Bundesliga honours next season.

That confidence has been reflected publicly.

Earlier this summer, Dortmund sporting director Nils-Ole Book told Ruhr Nachrichten: “I would consider a transfer [of Nmecha] extremely unlikely. Of course, astronomical sums can theoretically always be involved, but I can pretty much rule that out for Felix Nmecha this summer.”

Despite that stance, Newcastle have not given up.

TEAMtalk understands fresh dialogue has left Nmecha far more receptive to the move than he was earlier in the window, but the next step rests firmly with Newcastle’s hierarchy.

The key question now is whether they are prepared to submit an offer capable of testing Dortmund’s resolve and forcing the Bundesliga club to reconsider their position.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has revealed all on Man Utd’s pursuit of Lewis Hall.