Newcastle United have identified four wingers who could join their ranks this summer if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Newcastle are actively pursuing reinforcements in the attacking department and sources confirmed to us on Sunday that the Magpies were ramping up talks for Elanga. This was followed by a £45million (€53m / $61m) bid for the Swedish wide man on Tuesday.

However, Forest quickly rejected this offer as they are holding firm on their stance that they do not want to sell Elanga.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is keen to bolster his squad for the 2025-26 campaign and is determined to land a dynamic winger, with Elanga his top target. The former Manchester United star is eager to join the project at St James’ Park, too.

Sources indicate that Newcastle may return with an improved offer for Elanga, whose pace and versatility make him a prime target. The 23-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in the Premier League, and his desire to move could pressure Forest into negotiations.

But with Forest extremely reluctant to let Elanga go, Newcastle have been forced to consider alternative targets, with several high-profile names now under consideration.

Indeed, Howe’s recruitment team are not putting all their eggs in one basket as they explore a host of exciting options across Europe.

TEAMtalk can confirm that among the names listed is PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, a 22-year-old Belgian star who has dazzled in the Eredivisie with his dribbling and goal-scoring ability. Bakayoko’s creativity could add a new dimension to Newcastle’s attack.

Similarly, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi, a 23-year-old German speedster, is on the radar, though prising him away from the Bundesliga giants could prove challenging.

Mohammed Kudus, Malick Fofana eyed by Newcastle

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus, who has lit up the Premier League with his flair and physicality, is another ambitious target, though his price tag may be a hurdle. However, it is important to note that Kudus does want to leave West Ham this summer.

Kudus is also of interest to Chelsea, as TEAMtalk revealed on June 5.

Newcastle have contacted the representatives of Malick Fofana, a promising young talent whose potential aligns with the club’s long-term vision.

Sources informed TEAMtalk earlier this month that Liverpool also hold interest in Lyon starlet Fofana. The Reds would love to sign Anthony Gordon from Newcastle but have identified Fofana as a cheaper solution.

As the transfer window heats up, Newcastle’s proactive approach signals their intent to compete at the highest level. Whether they secure Elanga or pivot to one of their alternative targets, fans can expect an exciting addition to Howe’s squad before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Sources have suggested that there could be another attacking signing following the capture of a new winger such as Elanga or Fofana.

We revealed on June 16 that Newcastle are pressing ahead with their talks for Brighton & Hove Albion striker Joao Pedro as they look to beat Liverpool and Chelsea to his signing.

Newcastle transfer news: Move nears and Italian up next

