Newcastle United are set to ramp up their pursuit of a new striker, with FOUR exciting targets confirmed as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his attacking options.

TEAMtalk understands that Howe is keen to implement a two-striker system at times in the coming season, while Alexander Isak will remain the focal point in attack.

This vision has raised concerns among potential signings, who fear they may play second fiddle to the Swedish talisman when Howe plays with a lone centre-forward.

But Newcastle remain focused on bringing in a new front man, and sources have confirmed that Brentford’s Yoane Wissa has emerged as a key target.

We understand that Wissa, 28, is enthusiastic about the prospect of joining the Magpies, drawn by the club’s ambition and their upcoming Champions League campaign.

Newcastle view Wissa as a versatile and dynamic option to complement Isak. The Congolese international notched a very impressive 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, and is valued for his pace, work rate and clinical finishing.

However, he isn’t the only forward on the shortlist, with three more under consideration…

READ MORE: The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Elanga to Newcastle in top 10

Newcastle track THREE more strikers as hunt accelerates

In addition to Wissa, Newcastle have also shown interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Ekitike, 23, is open to joining a Premier League club this summer after impressing for Frankfurt last term. Newcastle aren’t alone in the race though, with Liverpool also admirers.

The Frenchman has a €100million (£86.7m / $117m) release clause in his contract, and it would likely require a huge outlay for the Magpies to get him.

Watkins also comes with a hefty price tag of around £90million, which could complicate negotiations given Villa’s reluctance to sell their star striker.

Meanwhile, discussions have already taken place with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose physical presence and aerial ability could add a different dimension to Newcastle’s attack.

Former Everton man Calvert-Lewin is a free agent and the opportunity to land him for nothing is something Newcastle are giving serious consideration to.

With PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) constraints and competition for places in mind, Newcastle’s recruitment team faces a very busy and challenging task.

Wissa’s potential arrival could provide the perfect blend of affordability and quality, as Brentford will listen to offers of around £50million.

This would allow Howe to execute his tactical vision while maintaining squad harmony.

As the transfer window progresses, Newcastle will be a busy side as they are keen to maintain their progress and become Champions League regulars.

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE: Arsenal close in on Gyokeres; Gibbs-White to Tottenham twist

IN FOCUS: Wissa vs Ekitike and Watkins, 2024/25