Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is determined to move to Newcastle United this summer, as speculation surrounding Alexander Isak’s potential switch to Liverpool rumbles on.

Isak, 25, has informed Newcastle that he wants to leave, and Liverpool are willing to break the British transfer record to sign him, with the Magpies holding out for £150million.

Liverpool could put the funds generated from the imminent sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich, reportedly worth €75million (£65.5m / $88.1m) including add-ons, towards a bid for Isak. TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been reported widely.

Newcastle are planning for life without Isak and have shortlisted Brentford forward Wissa as a top forward target, along with the likes of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Newcastle have already seen a bid worth £25million rejected for Wissa this summer, with Brentford determined to keep their talisman.

According to Sky Sports News, Wissa, 28, ‘does not intend to play for Brentford again’ and is still ‘hoping to join Newcastle’, after being left ‘furious’ by Brentford’s not-for-sale stance.

Wissa has one year remaining on his contract but Brentford have the option to extend it by a further year, so they are under no immediate pressure to sell. After losing key players Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard, and head coach Thomas Frank this summer, they are understandably reluctant to let Wissa go.

Newcastle accelerate striker hunt

Newcastle still want to sign Wissa, who notched 19 Premier League goals last season, but they are willing to move on to other targets should an agreement not be reached with Brentford.

There is also a good chance that Eddie Howe’s side could sign a new striker if Isak stays, or sign two if the Swedish international departs St James’ Park.

As mentioned, also on the shortlist is RB Leipzig’s 22-year-old striker Sesko, who is also a target for Manchester United.

Leipzig will listen to offers in the £70million range for Sesko, and TEAMtalk understands Newcastle are trying to find the necessary PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) headroom to make that happen.

Jackson is also on Newcastle’s radar and a deal could be negotiated with Chelsea in the £50million range, with Man Utd also interested in him.

Finally, Watkins has been looked at but again, Man Utd are also keen. Aston Villa want to keep the 29-year-old but would consider an offer of £60million.

Newcastle’s pursuit of a new striker, and how much they can spend, is tied to Isak’s future. Newcastle are expecting to receive a huge bid from Liverpool imminently, so let’s see how they respond.

