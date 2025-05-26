Newcastle United are holding showdown talks with Liam Delap as they look to convince the Ipswich Town striker to join them ahead of rival suitors Everton, Manchester United and Chelsea, TEAMtalk understands.

Eddie Howe is keen to sign another striker to compete with Alexander Isak amid speculation that Callum Wilson is set to be released by Newcastle. Sources state that Howe is personally speaking with Delap as he tries to convince him to join.

Delap, 22, has had an impressive season in the Premier League, despite Ipswich’s relegation. The England under-21 international has notched 12 league goals this term, capturing the attention of multiple sides.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle are sitting down with Delap’s representatives to convince him that a switch to St James’ Park is best for his career.

The Magpies’ can offer Delap the opportunity to play Champions League football next season – something which appeals to the young striker.

Newcastle, Everton, Man Utd and Chelsea are all willing to pay the £30m release clause in Delap’s contract, which has now activated after Ipswich’s relegation.

The Magpies are willing to offer Delap a significant pay rise on his current deal with Ipswich that sees him earn a reported £20,000 per week.

Liam Delap ‘impressed’ by Everton talks – sources

The race for Delap is still open at this stage, but his suitors are scrambling to get ahead as he is expected to decide on his next destination in the coming days.

And while Newcastle are making a big push today, TEAMtalk understands that Everton have already presented a good pitch to Delap and his representatives, despite not being able to offer European football.

The Toffees are set to move to the state of the art Hill Dickinson Stadium next season and have finished the season on an upward trajectory under David Moyes.

Moyes has made adding another striker a priority for the summer transfer window and Delap is his number one choice, with one source telling TEAMtalk that he ‘loves’ the Ipswich star.

We understand that Delap was very impressed with Everton’s pitch, in which the club made clear that he would become an integral part of the squad, and offered him a lucrative salary.

Newcastle are now set to try and convince Delap, although with Alexander Isak staying, his minutes may not be as consistent as they would be at Everton.

Man Utd and Chelsea cannot be discounted yet, with the latter also qualifying for the Champions League, so it will be interesting to see how this story develops.

