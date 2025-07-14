Newcastle stun Man Utd, Liverpool as spectacular £65m signing advances

Newcastle United are in pole position to sign Hugo Ekitike, with David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano revealing the state of play as Manchester United and Liverpool fall behind in the transfer race.

Ekitike has admirers all around Europe after reigniting his career with Eintracht Frankfurt. The striker struggled to make an impact at Paris Saint-Germain but joined Frankfurt in January 2024 and has gone on to score 26 goals in 64 appearances since.

That includes 15 goals in 33 Bundesliga games last term, with Ekitike making a name for himself as one of the best centre-forwards in Germany.

In recent weeks, Ekitike has been tipped to join the likes of Man Utd or Liverpool. Arne Slot’s Premier League champions have been heavily linked with him in particular.

But it emerged earlier on Monday that Liverpool have cooled their interest in the French star slightly, which has allowed Newcastle to emerge as frontrunners.

The Athletic’s Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle are ‘working on a deal’ to sign Ekitike for around €75million (£65m / $87.5m).

While the transfer is ‘not yet agreed’, Eddie Howe’s side are in concrete talks for Ekitike as they want him to play alongside Alexander Isak next season.

Romano, meanwhile, reports that Newcastle are ‘pushing to get the deal done’ and have outbid another unnamed club who offered €70m (£61m / $82m) for Ekitike earlier this summer.

A transfer at Ornstein’s slightly higher price of £65m would make Ekitike Newcastle’s record signing, just nudging Isak (£63m) off top spot.

The Magpies have previously been tipped to sign Ekitike as a replacement for Isak, who has been described as Liverpool’s dream striker target.

Instead, though, Newcastle want to create one of the most prolific attacks around by pairing the 23-year-old with Sweden ace Isak.

Newcastle hold ambitions of winning both the Premier League and Champions League in the coming years and landing Ekitike would take them a big step closer towards such goals.

Newcastle on pole for thrilling Hugo Ekitike signing

Sources told TEAMtalk earlier on Monday that Ekitike is on Newcastle’s striker shortlist, and now talks for him are ramping up.

Romano confirmed on July 9 that Liverpool are ‘working’ on a deal for Ekitike. However, their hesitation has allowed Newcastle to swoop in.

Newcastle will be hoping that signing top players such as Ekitike convinces Isak that St James’ Park is the right place for him to spend his prime years by penning a contract extension.

It emerged on June 20 that Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to complete a deal for Ekitike after Bryan Mbeumo is captured.

Amorim has seen Viktor Gyokeres head to Arsenal and needs a new No 9 to replace Rasmus Hojlund. Ekitike has admitted to supporting Man Utd growing up, intensifying rumours of a switch to Old Trafford.

But Man Utd’s lack of European football was always going to be an issue, and now Newcastle have got the jump on them.

Howe will be able to use a new-look forward line next term if Newcastle manage to forge a deal for Ekitike.

They have already paid Nottingham Forest £55m (€63m / $74m) for electric winger Anthony Elanga.

