Newcastle United are interested in signing Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, though TEAMtalk understands that negotiations are still at an early stage, contrary to reports.

Eddie Howe has been in the market for a new goalkeeper all summer and after missing out on top target James Trafford, the Magpies have shifted their attention to Ramsdale.

Trafford, 22, was initially open to joining Newcastle, but Manchester City swooped in to sign their former player in a deal worth £27million, despite the Magpies agreeing a fee with Burnley.

Trafford’s return to the Etihad is set to be announced imminently and now, as revealed by Sky Sports News journalist Keith Downie, Newcastle want Ramsdale instead.

The report claims that Newcastle are ‘in talks with Southampton‘ over a loan with an option to buy, and ‘personal terms are not expected to be a problem’

Ramsdale, 27, is viewed as a goalkeeper who can come in and challenge Nick Pope, 33, for a spot in Howe’s starting XI.

Howe knows Ramsdale well having signed him for Bournemouth in 2017. Newcastle considered a move for him when Southampton snapped him up from Arsenal for £25million (including add-ons) last summer, and now a reunion with his ex-manager is on the cards…

Ramsdale made 30 Premier League appearances last season as Southampton were relegated, and has his heart set on an immediate return to the top flight.

The ex-Gunner knows he must play consistently at a high level to stand any chance of taking Jordan Pickford’s spot in England’s starting XI ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

However, while Newcastle are exploring a move for Ramsdale, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has been informed that nothing is advanced, yet.

Newcastle are yet to lodge an official bid for Ramsdale and though enquiries have been made, the pursuit is still in its early stages.

Howe’s side are set for a crucial few days on multiple fronts in the transfer market, as they anticipate a £150million bid for star striker Alexander Isak from Liverpool.

We understand that Liverpool are willing to match Newcastle’s £150m valuation and are willing to sell four players to fund the deal – Harvey Elliott, Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Luis Diaz, with the latter closing in on a switch to Bayern Munich.

A sale of that level would give Newcastle a lot more financial wiggle room, though they are only exploring an initial loan move for Ramsdale at this stage.

Newcastle will also prioritise the signing of a new striker should Isak leave, with RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko among their top targets.

