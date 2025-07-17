Newcastle United are reportedly lining up a move for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after losing out to the Reds in the race for Hugo Ekitike, while another high-profile striker is also on the Magpies’ radar.

Multiple trusted sources have indicated that Ekitike has chosen to join Liverpool, with David Ornstein confirming a deal in excess of €80m (£70m / $93m) is under discussion with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Newcastle approached Ekitike and Frankfurt over a deal but have now left the race and are eyeing other striker targets who can complement Alexander Isak, who looks set to stay at St James’ Park.

According to Sport Bild, Nunez is ‘on Newcastle’s radar’ and as we at TEAMtalk have consistently reported, Liverpool are willing to sell the 26-year-old this summer.

Nunez failed to nail down a spot in Arne Slot’s starting XI last term and it’s thought that a bid in the region of £60million would be enough to lure him from Anfield.

Sport Bild’s report claims that Nunez is on Eddie Howe’s shortlist along with Victor Osimhen, who will leave Napoli permanently this summer after impressing on loan with Galatasaray last season.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with Osimhen, while Galatasaray are very keen to sign him on a permanent deal but are struggling to reach an agreement with Napoli.

READ MORE ⚫⚪ Newcastle beaten as Liverpool AGREE striker deal and submit ‘official bid’

Newcastle switch attention to Ekitike alternatives

TEAMtalk’s loyal readers will know that Newcastle’s interest in Nunez is nothing new. Our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti revealed way back on March 28 that the Magpies have looked at the Uruguayan.

However, it remains to be seen whether tentative interest will turn into a concrete offer, not to mention that it would be bad PR to move for the player their previous top target, Ekitike, is replacing at Anfield.

Osimhen, on the other hand, would be an exciting addition, after notching 26 goals in 30 games for Galatasaray last term.

However, it seems unlikely at this stage, given he is demanding £250,000 per week from European suitors and Newcastle would therefore have to break their wage structure to sign him.

One striker signing for Newcastle that seems more likely at this stage is Yoane Wissa of Brentford, who they showed interest in back in January.

The Tynesiders have reignited their interest in Wissa after missing out on Ekitike according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, and other outlets suggest £30m-£40m would be enough to strike a deal, with his contract expiring next summer.

Wissa notched 19 Premier League goals last season and is open to taking on a new challenge, but whether he’d risk playing second fiddle to Isak at St James’ Park remains to be seen.

Another thing to consider is that Brentford may be more reluctant to sell if they lose Bryan Mbeumo, who Manchester United made a third, improved bid for earlier today.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Newcastle QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2014-2024