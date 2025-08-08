‘Fantastic’ 73-goal striker shoots up Newcastle wish list amid triple blow

Newcastle United are increasingly likely to move for Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Jorgen Strand Larsen amid concerning updates over three other striker targets, according to reports.

It has been a very tough window for Newcastle as they have missed out on targets such as Dean Huijsen, Joao Pedro, James Trafford, Bryan Mbeumo and Hugo Ekitike. Manager Eddie Howe has told reporters he wanted new signings in early, but Newcastle have regularly been beaten to such players.

The Magpies were looking to build on a brilliant campaign in which they ended their trophy drought by winning the League Cup and also qualified for the Champions League.

Despite Newcastle’s recent rise and hugely wealthy owners, players are choosing more established, ‘big six’ clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea, while Newcastle are also struggling to match rival salary offers.

Anthony Elanga is an exciting signing, but some fans have been left disappointed by the capture of Aaron Ramsdale after fellow goalkeeper Trafford opted to re-sign for Manchester City.

Things keep getting worse for Newcastle, with Alexander Isak intent on joining Liverpool in what would be a record-breaking summer transfer.

Newcastle had made Benjamin Sesko their No 1 replacement target, but the Slovenian has chosen to join Man Utd instead.

The fact Sesko could have ‘earned more’ at Newcastle – and also played in the Champions League – but still chose Man Utd makes for grim reading for fans.

In more bad news, reports state that Saudi club Al-Nassr are stepping up their pursuit of Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, another key Newcastle target.

Plus, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich are ready to provide them with competition for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have opened talks with Jackson’s camp, though they will now have to work even harder to land him.

As per the Daily Mail’s Newcastle correspondent Craig Hope, Wolves’ Strand Larsen is rising up Howe’s wanted list as other targets become more difficult to sign.

Strand Larsen went somewhat under the radar last term, scoring 14 goals in 35 Premier League appearances during his debut season in England. That took his career tally to 73 goals in 274 matches, with Wolves boss Vitor Pereira calling him a ‘fantastic’ centre-forward earlier this year.

READ MORE 👉 Alexander Isak hopes escalate for Liverpool amid ‘fractured’ Eddie Howe relationship – sources

Wolves could demand £60m for latest Newcastle target

His performances have left a big impression on Newcastle scouts and an approach is expected to be made in the near future.

The move will depend on Wolves’ price tag, though. There has been speculation they could demand up to £60million, which may put Newcastle off.

Wolves are protected by Strand Larsen’s contract, which runs until June 2029, while they also do not want to lose him to a Premier League competitor.

Newcastle do not want to overpay on any targets but they will have to fork out for an Isak replacement at some stage.

Howe initially hoped to keep the Sweden star but that no longer seems possible as his strong desire to leave would cause issues in the dressing room.

Newcastle transfer news: Winger battle; latest rejection

📌 Everton face Newcastle threat in pursuit of £50m priority target – sources

📌 Newcastle to suffer ANOTHER rejection after Sesko as Prem star will say no – sources

📌 Newcastle identify FIVE Benjamin Sesko alternatives after star chooses Man Utd – sources

A tough summer – Every player Newcastle have missed out on

By Samuel Bannister

Newcastle have endured a frustrating transfer window, missing out on several targets they’d have liked to sign.

“My wish was for us to do our business early and we certainly tried, but it wasn’t to be,” Eddie Howe admitted in July. “We’ve had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs. I’d be very open with that.

“That’s happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club. If we don’t get that, the transfer doesn’t work.”

So, who are the players who weren’t desperate to come to Newcastle?

Dean Huijsen – Newcastle were one of many clubs alerted to Huijsen after his impressive debut season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but they had little chance of competing with Real Madrid once his heart was set on the £50m move to the Bernabeu.

“I wanted to be here from day one,” Huijsen said at his presentation. “Since Madrid called me, I didn’t have eyes for any other team… I arrive at the best club in the world.”

Liam Delap – Relegated from the Premier League with Ipswich Town, Delap became available via a £30m release clause. However, Chelsea won the race for his signature.

“You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out,” Delap said of his decision. “There are so many factors that go into it: I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before.”

Matheus Cunha – Newcastle believed they held the advantage in the race for Cunha thanks to qualifying for the Champions League, but Europe-less Man Utd beat them to it. Available for his £62.5m release clause, Cunha opted for Old Trafford.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand,” the ex-Wolves forward said. “But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.”

Bryan Mbeumo – Mbeumo was a top target for Newcastle, even though they eventually became concerned he’d be too expensive. Like Cunha, he made a move to Man Utd instead, bringing an end to his successful spell with Brentford.

“From the start, I wanted to join this massive club,” the winger insisted after his move.

Joao Pedro – Newcastle made a bid for Pedro towards the end of June, worth around £50m, but Brighton rejected it. Chelsea then came in with a £60m package, which was accepted.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and my dream was always to play for a big club and to win trophies,” the forward explained. “Chelsea have a great team, a young team and I think that’s why I came here.”

Hugo Ekitike – A Newcastle target since their first transfer window under Saudi ownership, Ekitike came back onto the club’s radar this summer and they saw a club-record £70m offer fail.

Instead, Liverpool won the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who would have been an ideal replacement for Alexander Isak – who, adding insult to injury, has been the subject of Liverpool’s next approach for the attacking department.

“It’s the best team in England and one of the best teams in the world. So yeah, it was Liverpool,” Ekitike explained.

James Trafford – Identified as Newcastle’s ideal long-term goalkeeping target, Trafford was the subject of a £27m bid by the Magpies. However, Manchester City had matching rights as part of the agreement they made when selling him to Burnley originally.

City ultimately made their own move for Trafford, who preferred to remain in the north west and re-joined the club whose academy he came through.

“I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” Trafford explained. “This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.”

Benjamin Sesko – Newcastle were the first to bid in the battle with Man Utd for Sesko – in fact going in with a second offer – but after originally being open to both proposals, the striker ultimately chose the Red Devils.