Newcastle United are making a strong push to sign RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, TEAMtalk understands, while they also want to sign a SECOND new forward amid the uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak.

Sources confirm that Newcastle have tabled an enticing wage proposal for Sesko, and are prepared to pay Leipzig’s full asking price – €70-80million (£60-£69m / $81-92m), plus €5-10million (£4.3-8.6m / $5.7-11.5m) in add-ons.

Newcastle are moving decisively to reinforce their attack as they prepare for the potential departure of star striker Isak. TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that has since been reported widely.

Liverpool are prepared to pay a record-shattering £150million to sign the 25-year-old, and are willing to sell three more players after Luis Diaz to fund the move, as we revealed in an update on July 28.

Sesko, who netted 13 Bundesliga goals in the 2024/25 season, remains undecided though, with Manchester United also in the race.

The Red Devils have also submitted a proposal, but it’s unclear if they’ll match Leipzig’s valuation or Sesko’s salary expectations, given their financial constraints and lack of Champions League football.

Newcastle, buoyed by their ambitious project under Eddie Howe, are offering a five-year contract to Sesko and a key role in a potential two-striker system, with Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson, valued at £60million, also on their radar…

READ MORE 👉 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Viktor Gyokeres into top 10

Newcastle keen to sign TWO new strikers

Newcastle’s urgency to sign two forwards stems from Isak’s desire to depart after scoring 23 Premier League goals last season.

Liverpool, seeking a long-term number nine, view Isak as a prime target, and negotiations could accelerate soon.

Newcastle aim to reinvest a significant portion of Isak’s potential transfer fee to secure Sesko and Jackson, ensuring their attacking depth for the 2025/26 campaign.

With the transfer deadline looming closer, Newcastle are pressing for a response from Sesko within the next week, aware that Man Utd’s interest could complicate matters.

As Liverpool circle Isak and Newcastle chase their targets, the coming days promise a thrilling conclusion to the Magpies’ transfer saga.

Newcastle fans will hope the club can strike some top tier deals as they have been left frustrated by the difficult summer the club has had so far.

Isak would, of course, be a huge loss for Eddie Howe but the prospect of a Sesko, Jackson double deal is an exciting one for supporters.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Latest Newcastle news

⚫⚪ Alexander Isak ‘agrees’ mammoth Liverpool deal as star ‘goes AWOL to force move’ – report

⚫⚪ Vivell convinces Man Utd to beat Newcastle to Sesko as THREE reasons sway transfer push

⚫⚪ Man Utd spy SHOCK signing of Newcastle star as Benjamin Sesko battle intensifies

IN FOCUS: Benjamin Sesko vs Alexander Isak, 24/25