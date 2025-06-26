In a major coup for Atletico Madrid, young English footballer Dan Fitzgerald, who holds dual Spanish citizenship, is set to join the La Liga giants from Elche for a modest £126,000, as TEAMtalk exclusively revealed yesterday (June 25).

The highly-rated 17-year-old, regarded as one of England’s brightest talents, was a target for several Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United at one stage leading the chase.

However, we understand that visa complications due to Fitzgerald’s age scuppered a move to Tyneside, allowing Atletico to secure his signature.

Sources exclusively confirm that Newcastle’s inability to obtain a work visa for the promising star, opened the door for Atletico, who moved swiftly to finalise the deal.

Fitzgerald’s dual nationality made the transfer seamless, and he now joins a club renowned for nurturing young talent. The versatile attacker will continue to be monitored by English clubs as he develops in Madrid, with his potential already turning heads across Europe.

Newcastle’s disappointment in missing out on Fitzgerald hasn’t slowed their transfer plans. Sources indicate the Magpies are on the verge of concluding a deal for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, with an agreement potentially finalized within the next 24 hours.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper is seen as a long-term investment for Eddie Howe’s side, who are keen to bolster their goalkeeping options.

Additionally, Newcastle are in active discussions with Brighton over a move for striker Joao Pedro, whose goal-scoring prowess has made him a prime target.

Talks are also ongoing with Nottingham Forest for winger Anthony Elanga, as Newcastle aim to add pace and flair to their attacking unit.

Despite the setback with Fitzgerald, Newcastle’s proactive approach in the transfer market signals their intent to build a competitive squad for the upcoming Premier League season.

As Fitzgerald embarks on his Atletico journey, the football world will watch closely to see if he fulfils his immense potential, while Newcastle press forward with their ambitious transfer plans.

