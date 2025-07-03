Newcastle launch huge new Anthony Elanga bid after Nott’m Forest ‘agree deal’ with Belgian winger

Newcastle United have returned with a major new proposal for Anthony Elanga, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Nottingham Forest are waiting to see if a winger move of their own has been successful.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has identified Elanga as his No 1 winger target as he looks to add pace and extra threat to his forward line. The Magpies have been on the hunt for a new right winger for some time and Elanga is viewed as an ideal player to help take their ambitious project to the next level.

The 23-year-old has left a huge impression on Newcastle scouts through his electric displays for Forest. Elanga has shone in Nuno Espirito Santo’s counter-attacking system at Forest, demonstrating an ability to glide past numerous opponents before either shooting or setting up one of his team-mates.

He finished last season with six goals and 12 assists, helping Forest return to Europe after a 30-year wait by qualifying for the Europa Conference League.

But it is unclear if Elanga will be there to help Forest on their European adventure. David Ornstein revealed on June 24 that Newcastle had thundered in with a £45million (€52m / $61m) offer for the Sweden international.

Forest did not send Newcastle a counter offer as they ‘have no intention of selling him’. But Newcastle remain undeterred and have returned with a fresh bid.

Romano has revealed that their latest gambit is worth a huge £55m (€64m / $75m). A transfer at that price would put Elanga joint-second on Newcastle’s list of biggest signings, equal with Sandro Tonali and behind only Alexander Isak.

Newcastle are ‘pushing to get it done’ and are in concrete negotiations with Forest. The response from Forest has yet to be revealed, though.

Interestingly, Romano stated on Tuesday that Forest have ‘agreed a deal’ with Lyon to sign Belgian winger Malick Fofana.

But Forest have not finalised personal terms with Fofana yet. He is thought to be waiting for offers from Champions League clubs, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli all interested.

Anthony Elanga could be next Newcastle signing

Returning to Elanga, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is keen to make the move to Newcastle. The wide man is hugely grateful for all Forest have done for his career after signing him from Manchester United, but joining Newcastle would give him the chance to compete in the Champions League.

Newcastle’s project is also heading in the right direction, as shown by them winning the League Cup last term.

Elanga’s camp have held several rounds of talks with Newcastle recruitment chiefs and contract terms are not expected to be an issue.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 9 that Newcastle were pursuing both Elanga and Brighton’s Joao Pedro. The latter has since joined Chelsea, but Newcastle are confident they will get a deal for Elanga over the line.

Sources informed us on June 22 that Newcastle were ramping up their pursuit of Elanga, having decided that Harvey Barnes could be used as a potential makeweight in negotiations.

As things stand, Newcastle are prioritising a straight deal through cash, rather than a swap. But if Forest reject their latest bid then Barnes could be offered too, which would increase the value of Newcastle’s offer.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle have shortlisted four other wingers in case they are left frustrated in their hunt to snare Elanga.

