Newcastle United are pressing on with their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion’s star striker Joao Pedro, with Eddie Howe keen to close a deal amid rival interest from Liverpool.

The Magpies are eager to bolster their attacking options, and Pedro is their top target on a transfer list to help them achieve their ambitious aims in the upcoming season.

Formal talks between the clubs are expected to begin, and crucially, TEAMtalk understands that Newcastle are prepared to meet Brighton’s valuation to secure the Brazilian’s signature.

The 23-year-old forward has been a standout performer for Brighton since joining from Watford in 2023, showcasing his versatility, clinical finishing, and flair in the final third.

His 10 goals and seven assists in all competitions last season have made him one of the Premier League’s most sought-after talents.

Sources close to the player reveal that Pedro is ‘very keen’ on the move to Newcastle, driven by the prospect of competing in the UEFA Champions League, a stage the Magpies are set to return to next season.

Brighton, aware of Pedro’s desire to depart, are bracing for his exit, but the Seagulls are holding firm on their mammoth asking price.

Liverpool remain keen on Joao Pedro

TEAMtalk can confirm that Brighton value Pedro at £60m. The Seagulls have a reputation for shrewd business, and this deal would represent another profit on a player they signed for £30m.

Negotiations are expected to reach a critical phase, with sources describing this as a “very big week” for the transfer.

Newcastle’s transfer strategy this summer also includes targeting a winger, as reiterated by TEAMtalk on June 12, signalling their intent to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

The addition of Pedro would provide Howe with a partner to complement Alexander Isak, potentially forming a formidable attacking partnership, which is something Howe is thinking about.

As the transfer window heats up, all eyes are on St James’ Park to see if Newcastle can finalize the deal With Pedro’s enthusiasm and Newcastle’s financial backing, they are in a very good position.

However, they are acutely aware of the threat of Liverpool who are also looking at Pedro, that is why they want to get it over the line this week.

