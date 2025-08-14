Newcastle United are set to sign Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey after making a breakthrough in negotiations, with reliable journalist David Ornstein revealing the fee for the imminent transfer, and the reasons behind it.

The 24-year-old, who generally plays as a left-winger, is very highly rated at Villa Park, having made 167 appearances for the Midlands side to date.

Ramsey has notched 17 goals and 19 assists overall for Villa, who have been forced into selling their academy graduate to comply with financial rules.

That is noted in Ornstein’s report for The Athletic, which states that Villa are selling Ramsey ‘to help the club comply with UEFA’s squad cost rules (SCR) and Football Earnings Rule (FER).’

Ornstein has revealed that Newcastle have agreed to pay an upfront fee of £39million for Ramsey, along with ‘a further £5million in harder-to-achieve add-ons.’

The Magpies have beaten off rival interest from the likes of West Ham United, after St James’ Park emerged as the player’s destination of choice.

It remains to be seen whether Ramsey will feature in Newcastle’s opening fixture against Villa on Saturday.

Fabrizio Romano also confirms Newcastle transfer

Ramsey’s imminent move to Newcastle has also been reported by another reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, who gave the deal his ‘Here We Go!’ confirmation.

“Jacob Ramsey to Newcastle, here we go! Agreement for £40m fee from Aston Villa,” Romano posted on X.

“Ramsey agreed on personal terms and travels for medical at #NUFC right now. Ramsey strongly wanted Newcastle and deal now done.”

Providing the medical goes as planned, Ramsey will become Newcastle’s fifth new addition of the summer after the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw and youngster Antonino Cordero.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are pushing to finalise a deal for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Alexander Isak.

Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson also remains under consideration, per TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones, and Newcastle could sign two new strikers if Isak leaves, following Callum Wilson’s departure.

