Newcastle United are set for a busy end to the transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad, with a medical for a top target booked in for tomorrow.

The Magpies are at the centre of several big transfer stories, none more so than the future of Alexander Isak, who remains a top target for Liverpool.

The Reds are reportedly planning to restart talks to sign Isak on Monday, and it seems that Newcastle could unveil a new addition on the same day.

As reported by Sky Sports News, Newcastle have fully agreed a £35million transfer for AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw, who is flying to undergo medical tests.

The medical is scheduled for Monday, and if completed, the move will be formalised, perhaps even tomorrow.

Before jetting off for Newcastle, Thiaw was asked about his switch to Tyneside by Sky Sport journalists. “I want to thank everyone at AC Milan, I’ve learned a lot. The best memory? Our path to the Champions League semi-final.

“Newcastle? I’m happy with this choice, I’m ready for the Premier League”.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2025 transfer window

Newcastle set to sign new centre-back; striker wanted next

Howe has long been on the lookout for a new centre-back who can compete with the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar for a starting spot.

Newcastle have considered multiple options, namely Crystal Palace’s skipper Marc Guehi, but he has proven difficult to get amid rival interest from Liverpool.

But the Magpies are now set to sign Thiaw, 24, and whether they will move for another new centre-back as well as him remains to be seen.

The three-time capped German international joined Milan from Schalke in 2022 and has made 85 appearances for the Italian club, scoring one goal.

Thiaw will become Newcastle’s third new signing of the summer following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and youngster Antonito Cordero, who has joined Westerlo on loan.

Reports suggest Thiaw will sign a contract until 2029.

Meanwhile, the Isak to Liverpool saga is still ongoing, with the forward still keen to join the Reds, who are planning to start new transfer talks imminently.

Newcastle will only allow Isak to leave if they line up a replacement, however, and that has proven difficult after they missed out on Benjamin Sesko, who has signed for Manchester United.

Newcastle are interested in Brentford striker Yoane Wissa and Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, among others.

Howe’s side could sign two new forwards if Isak leaves, following the departure of Callum Wilson, who has since joined West Ham after becoming a free agent.

DON’T MISS ⚫⚪ Newcastle plotting stunning hijack of Man Utd move for £100m star – report

Latest Newcastle news

⚫⚪ Revealed: When Liverpool will ‘resume’ Alexander Isak transfer talks with Newcastle

⚫⚪ ‘Unbelievable’ striker has ‘decided’ he will ‘NOT’ join Liverpool

⚫⚪ Randal Kolo Muani stance on Newcastle transfer revealed as Juventus maintain PSG contact