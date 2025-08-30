Eddie Howe could have two key positions bolstered by the end of the window

Newcastle United are still actively pursuing reinforcements in the final days of the transfer window, with TEAMtalk sources confirming that the club are working on deals for both a forward and a midfielder before the deadline.

The Magpies have been locked in talks over a move for Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, but negotiations have proven difficult. Wolves are standing firm as they state it will take a mega fee upwards of £60million to consider selling him.

Wolves boss Vitor Pereira said of Strand Larsen on Friday: “It is important that we know every person has ambition in life, but at this moment, Jorgen is our player, is working hard because he has a good personality and is a team player. He is dealing with a small injury problem, and I hope we can play tomorrow with him.

“He is our player and an important player for us, and everything we cannot control, we cannot lose our energy. At this moment, it is important to think about the game.”

Another option under consideration is Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who is keen on a move but remains stuck at his current club. Wissa has attracted interest from Newcastle, yet his £60million price tag is a significant stumbling block.

That valuation has cooled interest from other clubs too, with Tottenham Hotspur having looked into a potential move earlier in the window before deciding he was not worth the fee. Brentford are eager to keep the attacker, but Wissa’s future remains uncertain as the clock ticks down.

In midfield, Newcastle are exploring the market for an additional signing to bolster squad depth.

Sources close to the club indicate that a move could materialise late, possibly even on deadline day, as opportunities arise in the ever-shifting market.

The final hours of the window could prove decisive as Eddie Howe’s side looks to put the finishing touches on their squad.

Read more on Newcastle United

Newcastle shove Tottenham aside for second striker signing that unlocks Isak to Liverpool

Newcastle finally AGREE striker deal with £77.8m Bundesliga monster move DONE

Top 10 most expensive Newcastle United sales of all time amid astronomical Alexander Isak price tag

The players Newcastle have missed out on this summer

By Samuel Bannister

Newcastle have endured a frustrating transfer window, missing out on several targets they’d have liked to sign.

“My wish was for us to do our business early and we certainly tried, but it wasn’t to be,” Eddie Howe admitted in July. “We’ve had a frustrating time in terms of losing targets to other clubs. I’d be very open with that.

“That’s happened on several occasions. You just have to accept it. In order for a transfer to really work, in my opinion, the player has to be desperate to come to your club. If we don’t get that, the transfer doesn’t work.”

So, who are the players who weren’t desperate to come to Newcastle?

Dean Huijsen – Newcastle were one of many clubs alerted to Huijsen after his impressive debut season in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but they had little chance of competing with Real Madrid once his heart was set on the £50m move to the Bernabeu.

“I wanted to be here from day one,” Huijsen said at his presentation. “Since Madrid called me, I didn’t have eyes for any other team… I arrive at the best club in the world.”

Liam Delap – Relegated from the Premier League with Ipswich Town, Delap became available via a £30m release clause. However, Chelsea won the race for his signature.

“You’ve just got to go with your gut and hopefully it works out,” Delap said of his decision. “There are so many factors that go into it: I’ve got a good relationship with the manager. I know how he plays. I’ve played in this system before.”

Matheus Cunha – Newcastle believed they held the advantage in the race for Cunha thanks to qualifying for the Champions League, but Europe-less Man Utd beat them to it. Available for his £62.5m release clause, Cunha opted for Old Trafford.

“Maybe outside, I think maybe my decision, they don’t understand,” the ex-Wolves forward said. “But when you have always dreamed to play here, it’s easier to pick this decision.”

Bryan Mbeumo – Mbeumo was a top target for Newcastle, even though they eventually became concerned he’d be too expensive. Like Cunha, he made a move to Man Utd instead, bringing an end to his successful spell with Brentford.

“From the start, I wanted to join this massive club,” the winger insisted after his move.

Joao Pedro – Newcastle made a bid for Pedro towards the end of June, worth around £50m, but Brighton rejected it. Chelsea then came in with a £60m package, which was accepted.

“I think Chelsea is a big club and my dream was always to play for a big club and to win trophies,” the forward explained. “Chelsea have a great team, a young team and I think that’s why I came here.”

Hugo Ekitike – A Newcastle target since their first transfer window under Saudi ownership, Ekitike came back onto the club’s radar this summer and they saw a club-record £70m offer fail.

Instead, Liverpool won the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who would have been an ideal replacement for Alexander Isak – who, adding insult to injury, has been the subject of Liverpool’s next approach for the attacking department.

“It’s the best team in England and one of the best teams in the world. So yeah, it was Liverpool,” Ekitike explained.

James Trafford – Identified as Newcastle’s ideal long-term goalkeeping target, Trafford was the subject of a £27m bid by the Magpies. However, Manchester City had matching rights as part of the agreement they made when selling him to Burnley originally.

City ultimately made their own move for Trafford, who preferred to remain in the north west and re-joined the club whose academy he came through.

“I always dreamed that one day I would be able to come back to Manchester City,” Trafford explained. “This is the place I call home – it’s a truly special football club with fantastic people who make it such a unique place to work and play.”

Benjamin Sesko – Newcastle were the first to bid in the battle with Man Utd for Sesko – in fact going in with a second offer – but after originally being open to both proposals, the striker’s preference for the Red Devils started to filter through.

He ultimately made the move to Man Utd, who thanks to having Cunha and Mbeumo as well can now boast a front three that could have been Newcastle’s.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko explained.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.”