Newcastle have already gone beyond their initial budget plans to sign Brentford striker Yoane Wissa, and are waiting to see if the player can force a move, TEAMtalk understands.

The Magpies’ latest offer for the 28-year-old totalled £40million, and word out of the club is they have now reached their ceiling on the deal, as they had never even intended to bid so high.

Brentford raised Wissa’s price tag to £60million recently – and it was a move that angered the player, as it blocks his exit route.

Wissa held talks with Brentford at the start of this week to state that he wanted to leave – and in turn, Brentford then opened the door for Newcastle to make a fresh offer.

The forward also removed all references to Brentford on his social media pages, making his desire to depart the Bees publicly clear.

However, Newcastle’s bid was deemed unsatisfactory, and there now needs to be another set of talks on what happens next for all parties.

A new striker remains a priority for the Magpies, with Alexander Isak on strike and his heart set on a move to Liverpool, while Eddie Howe is also looking to replace Callum Wilson, who has left the club.

Newcastle put move for Yoane Wissa on the backburner

Newcastle seem very unlikely to stretch to Brentford’s new asking price.

Sources have indicated that after making their own attempts to make a deal happen, they are now waiting to see what move Wissa takes personally to try to nudge a deal towards becoming a possibility.

The forward, who notched an impressive 19 Premier League goals last season, didn’t feature in Brentford’s opening 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Wissa is ready to leave Brentford, but time is running out for Newcastle, who may now turn their attention to other striker targets.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reported on Tuesday (August 19) that Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen is another player on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Wolves only signed the 25-year-old permanently this summer, following an initial loan, but if the Molineux club get another forward through the door, they could reluctantly green-light his sale.

Latest Alexander Isak news

IN FOCUS: Yoane Wissa vs Alexander Isak, 2024/25