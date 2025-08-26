Eddie Howe could be closing in on a new striker at Newcastle

Former Norway international Jan Age Fjortoft has revealed why he expects Newcastle United to seal the transfer of his fellow countryman Jorgen Strand Larsen before the summer window shuts on September 1.

The Magpies head into the remaining week of the window woefully short on striking options, given Alexander Isak’s decision to demand an exit and Callum Wilson’s free transfer exit to West Ham.

Anthony Gordon has operated in a central role in the opening two games of the new Premier League campaign but now faces a three-match ban after his red card in Monday night’s loss to Liverpool.

Young Danish frontman Will Osula did grab an equaliser off the bench in that game, but Eddie Howe has previously stated that the 22-year-old is not yet ready to lead Newcastle‘s line on a regular basis.

To that end, the need to sign a new No.9 before Monday’s deadline has become ever more paramount – hence the move for Wolves ace Jorgen Strand Larsen on Monday.

Newcastle saw a £50million offer immediately rejected by the Molineux outfit, having also failed in their efforts to bring in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa.

However, Fjortoft claims that a second Newcastle bid is “imminent” for Strand Larsen and that that “should be enough” to secure the player’s signature.

Writing on X, Fjortoft wrote: “Re: Jørgen Strand Larsen Newcastle saw a £50m bid rejected yesterday by Wolves, but I still expect this deal to go through. Another offer is imminent, and I’m told it should be enough to make Jorgen a Newcastle player.”

Just how accurate Fjortoft’s comments are remains to be seen, especially after Wolves insisted that Strand Larsen is not for sale.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Molineux, scoring 14 goals in 35 appearances, before completing a £23m permanent move this summer.

When asked about the Strand Larsen interest prior to the clash with Liverpool, Howe said: “I don’t know, I am not party to those talks or conversations on transfers. You’ll understanding that I’ve been coaching and preparing the team for this game [vs Liverpool].”

Howe insists Newcastle won’t overpay in striker hunt

While Fjortoft claims that another bid is on the way for Strand Larsen, Toon boss Howe insists the club will not overpay just to fill a need – despite having the richest owners in world football.

Speaking ahead of the outing with Liverpool, Howe admitted there is an unthinkable scenario where a striker doesn’t arrive – even if Isak continues to be on the sidelines.

“Yes, of course. I mean, that’s equally possible,” he told NewcastleWorld. “I think for us, we are still actively in the market but I think, I say all the time, that any transfer has to be right. And for a number of reasons, and this is the sort of to do with PSR, you’re always trying to manage that situation.