Newcastle United are plotting a sensational move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to REPLACE Alexander Isak, who could head to Liverpool in a record-breaking deal.

Eddie Howe’s side have maintained throughout the transfer window that Isak, 25, is not for sale amid concrete interest from Liverpool, who signed a new striker, Hugo Ekitike, in a deal worth £79million (€91.5m / $107m).

However, in a blockbuster twist, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider Fraser Fletcher exclusively broke the news on Thursday morning that a frustrated Isak wants OUT of Newcastle, and that a move to Liverpool remains a very firm possibility this summer.

Since Fletcher’s story broke, a number of leading journalists, including Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Craig Hope and Alex Crook backed up Fletcher’s exclusive.

Now, another reliable journalist, David Ornstein, has revealed that Newcastle are considering a move for Sesko, who we understand is also a target for Manchester United.

“Newcastle United exploring move for Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig in case Alexander Isak leaves,” Ornstein, of The Athletic, posted on X.

“22yo #RBLeipzig forward subject of long-standing #NUFC interest + a top target should Isak depart. Deal challenging from financial perspective.”

Newcastle planning for life after Alexander Isak

TEAMtalk insider Fletcher revealed on July 18 that Man Utd have identified Sesko as a key striker target, among other names such as Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson.

However, Ruben Amorim’s side are now at risk of missing out, with Newcastle lining up a move for 22-year-old star Sesko, who notched 21 goals across all competitions for Leipzig last season.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has confirmed that Sesko has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Leipzig that he can leave for a certain fee this summer.

“There’s gentlemen agreement between Benjamin Šeško and RB Leipzig,” Romano posted on X, before Ornstein’s update.

“The price tag for limited clubs could be reduced to range of €70-80m plus €5-10m add-ons. This is only valid for few clubs considered ‘special’ by Šeško.”

This means Newcastle could have to pay a total package of €90million (£78m / €106m) to sign Sesko, and whether the striker considers them a ‘special’ club still remains to be seen.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are said to be demanding £150million for Isak, which would destroy the Premier League transfer record, if Liverpool match that fee.

If Liverpool reach an agreement with the Magpies, they could put the funds generated from his sale towards a deal for Sesko.

The Slovenian international is a player to keep a close eye on as we enter crucial days with regards to Isak’s future on Tyneside.

