Newcastle United are prioritising the signing of a new centre-back after ‘resolving’ the drawn-out Alexander Isak saga, per reports, with Chelsea star Axel Disasi on their radar.

Liverpool identified Isak, 25, as their top target for the summer and seemed to be closing in on a deal for the striker, who was very keen to complete the switch to Anfield.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher exclusively revealed on July 24 that Isak wants OUT of Newcastle and is keen on joining Liverpool, and that was then reported widely by other outlets.

On Friday, Liverpool submitted a bid of £110m for Isak, with no add-ons included, which Newcastle instantly rejected, as it fell well short of their £150m valuation.

The expectation was that Liverpool would return with a new, improved bid for Isak, but in a major twist, they have reportedly pulled out of negotiations and have no plans to submit another offer. Isak could now stay on Tyneside, despite Eddie Howe’s team looking at Benjamin Sesko and Yoane Wissa as potential replacements.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Newcastle now consider the Isak situation ‘resolved’ and have shifted their focus to signing a new centre-back.

“After resolving the tricky striker situation with Sesko, Wissa and Alexander Isak, Newcastle United is now planning to sign a central defender! Recent contacts have taken place with Axel Disasi, and the Frenchman is included on the Magpies’ recruitment list,” Tavolieri posted on X.

Chelsea ready to sell Disasi; price tag revealed

Newcastle boss Howe has long been on the lookout for a new centre-back who can compete with Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, who have both struggled with injury problems.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to St James’ Park for months, but Oliver Glasner is determined to keep the England star, while Liverpool are also interested.

Disasi, 27, could therefore be targeted as an alternative. TEAMtalk transfer insider Fletcher revealed on July 16 that the Blues are willing to sell the defender this summer for the right price.

We understand that Chelsea have set a valuation of around £26million for Disasi. The Blues are currently focused on player sales, as they look to fund more new additions such as Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho.

Whether Newcastle choose to come forward with an official offer remains to be seen, but Disasi would arguably be a less inspiring addition than Guehi.

The Frenchman has failed to nail down a spot in Chelsea’s starting XI since joining from Monaco in a £38.8m deal in 2023.

Disasi made only six Premier League appearances for Chelsea last term before being loaned to Aston Villa in January, where he played seven times in the league.

The defender is open to taking on a new challenge this summer but wants to join a side playing in Europe, so Champions League side Newcastle fits the bill.

