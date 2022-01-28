Newcastle plot late double Prem raid as West Ham ‘discussions’ ramp up

Newcastle have two targets in mind as they seek to revamp their defence, and have initiated talks with the representatives of a West Ham star, per reports.

Newcastle appear on course to add Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to their ranks in the coming days. But arguably of greater importance to Eddie Howe is plugging his side’s leaky backline.

Only Norwich (45) have shipped more goals than Newcastle (43) in the league this season. However, the Canaries have played one extra game.

Newcastle had been on the the heels of Sevilla’s Diego Carlos. Lille’s Sven Botman had also been targeted, but both deals now appear dead in the water.

As such, Newcastle are turning their attention closer to home in fear of missing out when Monday’s deadline comes around. And per French outlet L’Equipe, West Ham’s Issa Diop is the latest defender in their crosshairs.

The outlet state Newcastle are considering firming up their interest with an offer. Furthermore, ‘discussions have taken place’ between Newcastle’s decision-makers and Diop’s entourage.

The 25-year-old would represent a readymade and proven addition to Newcastle’s rearguard. The article states the obvious financial incentive could appeal, though convincing him to leave a club challenging for Champions League football will be difficult.

If an agreement over personal terms was reached, Newcastle would also have to convince West Ham to sell.

David Moyes is already without Angelo Ogbonna for the season after he underwent knee surgery. As such, they would likely not sell unless a suitable replacement was lined up. Liverpool’s Nat Phillips has been touted, though news on that front has been quiet in recent days.

Newcastle readying renewed Brighton push

Also on Newcastle’s agenda is a renewed push to sign Brighton’s Dan Burn, according to Sky Sports.

The versatile left-footer is capable of playing at both left-back and centre-half. He is also a Geordie and a fan of the club, which could aid their cause.

Sky state Newcastle are ‘expected to go back in for Burn’ after seeing an initial £8m bid rebuffed.

Sky conclude Burn would be on board with moving to St. James’ Park.

Newcastle verging on £30m+ midfield capture

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s signing of Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is a ‘done deal’, according to one source, with the player travelling to complete his medical today (Friday).

The Magpies are eager to make Guimaraes their third capture of the January window, following the early arrivals of Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood. 24-year-old Guimaraes has long been a target for Arsenal, alongside Lyon team-mate Houssem Aouar.

As per a report from The Guardian on Wednesday, Guimaraes has accepted an approach from Newcastle and is willing to join in the coming days.

talkSPORT claim it is a ‘done deal’, putting the transfer fee at £30million. It looks like the defensive midfielder could be announced soon.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano also weighs in. He says the player will travel from Sao Paulo to Belo Horizonte – in his native Brazil – today to complete medical tests. His agent, Alexis Malavolta, is already there, while a member of the Newcastle medical team arrived in the country this morning.

Romano contradicts the update from talkSPORT slightly, claiming the deal is worth €40m (£33.2m) plus €8m (£6.6m) in bonuses.

