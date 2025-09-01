Newcastle United are on the cusp of signing Yoane Wissa after striking a deal with Brentford worth £55m – and the Congolese attacker will now travel to Tyneside to complete the formalities of the deal and with TEAMtalk revealing the length of contract already in place.

The 28-year-old has made clear his wish to leave Brentford after four seasons, having been the subject of strong interest from both Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur this summer. And with the Magpies having agreed to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool on Sunday night, they have now acted quickly to agree a deal of their own for Wissa.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are paying a £55m package for Wissa, who struck 20 goals in 39 appearances last season.

That falls slightly below Brentford’s £60m valuation, but the Bees have been forced to relent after the forward went public with his wish to leave and having accused the Bees of reneging on their transfer promise to him.

Now, despite Keith Andrews’ best wishes to get him to stay, Wissa will leave the Gtech Stadium to join Newcastle. Sources have revealed he has already agreed a four-year deal with Eddie Howe’s side.

According to Romano, Brentford have now accepted Newcastle’s proposal and he will now travel north for a medical. Giving the deal his trademark ‘Here we go’, Wissa will now join Nick Woltemade as part of a new strikeforce available to Howe and ahead of their Champions League campaign.

It’s also understood that Newcastle have negotiated a deal to pay half the £55m package to Brentford now and defer the other half to 2026/27. In return, Brentford have accepted a 25% sell-on clause as part of the deal to take Wissa to St James’ Park.

Wissa rages at Brentford in angry Instagram rant

His imminent move to St James’ Park will close the door on another transfer saga that had threatened to turn ugly in recent days.

Having been left dismayed by his failure to secure a move, Wissa on Sunday took to Instagram to vent his anger at the Bees for failing to uphold their promise to him to leave.

in a last-gasp attempt to force through an exit, Wissa on Sunday posted an update on his Instagram account, accusing Brentford of failing to keep their promises to him.

Wissa wrote: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window, I feel compelled [to] make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

“I have always given 100% for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step. I received a formal offer from another Premier League club and communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The promise that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts. In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour their promise to let me join a new club and at a fair price.”

Wissa has also thanked Brentford fans for their “support and understanding”, but admits that he feels that staying beyond the end of the transfer window would “tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club”.

