Two major Newcastle links spark significant interest in Howe successor torn on club management return

Julian Nagelsmann has emerged as a major option to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle

German media have added their weight to reports that Newcastle could turn to Germany national team boss Julian Nagelsmann as a replacement for Eddie Howe this summer.

Nagelsmann agreed a short-term deal to become Germany boss back in September 2023, a contract that will take him through to the end of Euro 2024 this summer.

He took on the role after being sacked by Bayern Munich in March last year at a stage when the German giants had just been knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and were sitting a point off top spot in the Bundesliga.

He actually left Bayern Munich having had a 71.4% winning percentage of matches in his just less than two seasons in charge in Bavaria.

The 36-year-old was initially a target for Tottenham before they eventually landed Ange Postecoglou but could still end up in the Premier League on Tyneside.

Reports from Bild on Wednesday state that it’s currently unclear whether Nagelsmann will decide to sign a new contract with the German national set-up, or more likely, return to club football.

Despite his young age, Nagelsmann very quickly made a name for himself at Hoffenheim before leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019 and then to Bayern in 2021.

Naglesmann has two links to Newcastle

Bild adds that Julian Nagelsmann is currently represented by the same agency as Toon defensive star Fabian Schar.

During his time at Hoffenheim, Nagelsmann also managed Newcastle midfielder Joelinton.

However, both left the club in the summer of 2019 when Nageslmann made his switch to Leipzig, while the Magpies spent £40million to bring the Brazilian to St James’ Park.

Interest in Nagelsmann comes as Howe’s position continues to be under scrutiny after a tough season on Tyneside.

Howe’s men crashed out of Europe altogether towards the end of last year after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they currently sit 10th in the Premier League table – a whopping 15 points off fourth spot.

However, Newcastle are still in the FA Cup although they were handed a trip to holders Manchester City in the quarter-finals after the draw on Wednesday evening.

