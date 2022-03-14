Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır has reportedly emerged as Newcastle United’s number one target this summer.

The cash-rich Magpies are said to have become the latest side to show an interest in the 25-year-old stopper, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign for a Trabzonspor who are currently romping the Turkish Super Lig.

Cakir has started 28 league games this season and conceded only 23 goals, with 10 clean sheets thrown in. That sort of form has led to his side having a 12-point lead at the top of the table as they close in on title success.

The Turkey international has come through the youth ranks at Trabzonspor. And with his loyalty not in question, Cakir admits he will not leave the club until he has tasted title success.

“I was raised from Trabzonspor’s academy. Since my childhood, my biggest dream was to play at Trabzonspor and become a champion. We are moving rapidly towards this goal. We are very, very happy to see these days. As someone who grew up from the academy of this club, we have achieved great successes,” he said.

But with that success now looking highly likely, a summer exit does look on the cards. And Takvim (via Fotomac) reports that Eddie Howe’s men are now ready to make a move.

Newcastle knocking on the door for Cakir

Takvim adds that the talented stopper is being ‘closely followed’ by clubs across Europe. However, it’s Newcastle who are ready to ‘knock on’ the Turkish outfit’s door for their star player in the summer.

Cakır’s current contract expires in 2024, although Trabzonspor can extend it by another year.

The report does not mention what sort of fee could be involved or whether his club would sell. However, €20million has been mooted in the past, when both Tottenham and Liverpool were linked with a move.

