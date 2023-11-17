Newcastle carry out ‘umpteenth’ scouting mission on Belgian star who can complete 2024 transfer

Newcastle United are intensifying their pursuit of Anderlecht and Belgium defender Zeno Debast by scouting him on international duty, according to reports.

Debast is a 20-year-old centre-back who has developed through the Anderlecht system, improving to an extent that he became a member of Belgium’s 2022 World Cup squad.

According to Jeuenes Footeux, Newcastle have been scouting him recently. Their mission to watch him playing for Belgium against Serbia recently is said to have been their ‘umpteenth’ viewing of him.

The report claims Anderlecht will sell Debast in 2024 – probably in the summer – if he does not renew his contract beyond its current expiry date of 2025.

In addition to Newcastle, he is attracting interest from the Bundesliga, although it is not clear from which German club.

READ MORE: Newcastle turn back to summer striker target as January swoop mooted for Argentine hotshot

When Newcastle watched him against Serbia on Wednesday, Debast was playing in the unnatural position of right-back. Usually, he operates as a centre-half.

In theory, because they already have Kieran Trippier and Tino Livramento, Newcastle would need Debast more at centre-back than right-back, but it could also be useful to know he has extra strings to his bow.

Newcastle need long-term solution at centre-back

Newcastle are thinking of adding another centre-back to their ranks who can take over from Fabian Schar as a long-term partner for Sven Botman.

Schar, like club captain and fellow centre-half Jamaal Lascelles, is due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

TEAMtalk revealed last month that Newcastle are hoping to speak to Schar about a new contract, but since he is in his thirties anyway, they will need to come up with a succession plan.

Debast could become a solution for Newcastle after impressing across his first 70 appearances for Anderlecht, 14 of which have come this season.

Last season, he also earned experience in the Europa Conference League, but is yet to get the chance to feature in the Champions League or Europa League.

Newcastle, therefore, could provide him with a step up if they can consolidate their status as European contenders following their top-four finish last season.

DON’T MISS – Newcastle hijack gigantic £70m Arsenal raid, with January signing to wreck Chelsea plan too