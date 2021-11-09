Newcastle are ‘unattractive’ for disappointed PIF owners who now want European giant

Newcastle’s Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) ownership are reportedly disappointed with how “unattractive” the club is and now want to buy another.

Although they have bought a club steeped in history and holding massive potential, the Magpies are currently in a struggling position. Their Premier League woes make for a tricky predicament for their new owners.

And it seems just weeks into the venture they are already finding life on Tyneside frustrating. So much so that they’re turning to a new project.

That’s according to Italian journalist Marco Barzaghi, who, via FCInter1908, claims the PIF are keen to “reopen negotiations” to buy Inter Milan.

Barzaghi said: “Suning [Inter’s owner] has no intention of selling, and Marotta [CEO] confirmed this yesterday.

“The only thing that is apparent at the moment is that PIF is disappointed with his landing in England and has found themselves struggling with too many constraints in England.

“Furthermore, they have realised how unattractive a club like Newcastle, who are also in danger of relegation, can be, despite their economic might.

“So, after seeing the official start of the new stadium, they took up the Inter dossier again. Obviously, nothing is done, and there is absolutely no PIF behind the renewals of Lautaro [Martinez] and [Nicolo] Barella.

“PIF wants to reopen negotiations with Inter; we will see if for a minority share or for the majority.

“They want to have another team besides Newcastle. Whoever says that everything is done, in my opinion, is not telling the truth.”

PIF had previously been heavily linked with Inter before buying Newcastle. It is believed their aim is to build a collection of clubs worldwide, similar to the City Group.

Newcastle remain winless near the foot of the Premier League table. Only goal difference is keeping them above basement side Norwich.

Tough time on Tyneside

Meanwhile, in another Newcastle blow, Ajax director Marc Overmars has rejected the chance to lead their new project.

However, the frontrunner is now a figure who transformed Chelsea, per multiple reports.

Following the official appointment of Eddie Howe as their new manager, attention has turned to who Newcastle will install as their Director of Football.

Former Arsenal winger Overmars was one of a number of candidates speculated for the role. But as he has turned the opportunity down, a familiar face to Stamford Bridge has become the top target…



