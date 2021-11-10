Newcastle remain ‘unbroken’ on €40m former target to shore up problem position

Newcastle reportedly remain ‘unbroken’ in their interest of a former target with a €40m release clause who could shore up a problem position.

New boss Eddie Howe needs to get to work quickly with his Magpies squad. There’s talent in there, but at the moment they are not reaching their potential. Although some of the players may just not be up to scratch.

That can be addressed in the January transfer window. But it is crucial that the recruitment is right to preserve their Premier League status.

The money needs to be spent in the correct areas. And one which seems to be extremely lacking in quality is the crucial midfield area.

Everything runs through the centre of the park. And at the moment that is mostly being occupied by Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Jonjo Shelvey.

Hayden has picked up 11 yellow cards in the 34 Premier League appearances he has made since the start of the 2020/21 season, which would suggest he is working beyond his means.

Shelvey also has disciplinary issues. He is far past his best days, which leaves Longstaff with too much work to do.

A man who could come in and solve this issue is RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara. Sport Bild claim (via Sport Witness) the Toon are interested.

And this interest is said to have started in the last transfer window. At that time, they weren’t interested in paying his release clause.

But now under their new ownership, €40m is a much more attainable sum of money. If it keeps them up, it’ll be money well spent.

Haidara, 23, is one of Leipzig’s many rising stars. He’s become an established part of their midfield since joining from sister club RB Salzburg in January 2019.

The Mail international is excelling this season. As well as his usual contributions, he has netted two goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances.

Dream target pitched Magpies move

Meanwhile, Eden Hazard has been tipped to join Newcastle because he “would love” playing under Howe.

That’s the opinion of former Premier League midfielder Jack Wilshere, who spent time playing for Howe himself during a spell with AFC Bournemouth.

The Magpies remain optimistic of luring Hazard to St James’ Park. And according to Wilshere, the new boss is the kind of manager that Hazard would enjoy his football under again.

“Eden Hazard is another level, but I think Eden would love playing for a manager like Eddie Howe,” he told talkSPORT. “He’s the type of manager you want to play for.”

READ MORE: Barcelona stance set to backfire with Newcastle on hand to snap up attacker