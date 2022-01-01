One pundit has told Newcastle to beat Leeds and West Ham to the signing of a 20-goal striker.

The Magpies are heavily reliant on Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in attack. The exciting duo have scored 10 of Newcastle’s 19 league goals so far this campaign.

But Eddie Howe’s side could be in for a shock due to injury concerns surrounding the two stars. Wilson went off just before half time in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The striker suffered a torn calf muscle and could be out for a month to six weeks, according to the Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.

Saint-Maximin also picked up a calf problem, although it is less serious. He will likely be rested for the FA Cup tie against Cambridge United next weekend, ahead of the huge clash against Watford.

Nevertheless, an injury to one of Newcastle’s best players is always concerning.

The Tyneside club’s newfound wealth could see them improve Howe’s attacking options this winter. Joelinton is also in the squad but is now impressing as a midfielder.

Pundit Noel Whelan thinks Newcastle should move for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz. The Leeds and West Ham target is on 20 goals from 24 Championship matches.

“He’s had an incredible season so far – 20 goals in the first half of the season is an amazing stat,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Premier League clubs are looking at these goalscorers in the Championship, there are some real gems.

“If you can get him at the right price, I don’t think he’ll be held back by Tony Mowbray. Blackburn would probably welcome the cash, but how do they go and replace a Brereton Diaz?

“Newcastle’s hand has been forced by Wilson’s injury. If he hits the ground running, he could be exactly what they need next season.”

Newcastle submit Kieran Trippier bid

Meanwhile, Newcastle have submitted an official offer for Atletico and England right-back Kieran Trippier.

He is a top target for Howe due to his vast experience and big personality. The manager reckons players such as Trippier could help Newcastle avoid relegation.

The Magpies are willing to pay Trippier £150,000 per week to join. Such a contract would see him become their highest earner.

A deal hinges on Atletico’s price tag. They were after £25m in the summer but could now receive less than half of that fee.

Trippier joined Atletico from Tottenham in July 2019. He has gone to appear 85 times for the Spanish outfit, helping them to win last season’s La Liga title.

