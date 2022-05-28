Newcastle, Everton join West Ham in growing chase for prolific MLS striker Valentin Castellanos

Everton and Newcastle United have reportedly joined West Ham in the chase for striker Valentin Castellanos, who could depart MLS club New York City FC this summer.

Tutto Mercato Web claims that Castellanos is emerging as a top Premier League target. With the Italian outlet claiming that at least four English club’s are after the forward’s signature.

While Premier League clubs often steer clear of signing players directly from MLS, it appears that Castellanos is ready to buck that trend.

Other European clubs are also showing interest in a player who has scored 11 goals and added five assists in 16 games this season.

But it was the 2020-21 campaign where Castellanos really shone, notching 23 times in 36 outings.

The 23-year-old Argentine is also versatile enough to play all forward positions, making him even more valuable.

New York are known to have already turned down an offer of £11million from River Plate. They value their striker at significantly more than that.

Leeds United were credited with an interest back in February, largely down to Jesse Marsch’s MLS links. However, it appears that Newcastle, Everton and West Ham are now the main suitors.

Trio all chasing new forward recruit

Tutto Mercato Web adds that Everton are looking at Castellanos as a fairly cheap alternative to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who continues to be linked with Arsenal and Newcastle.

As for the Toon, Castellanos would likely be a back-up option at St James’ Park. Eddie Howe already has Callum Wilson and Chris Wood to call on, although Dwight Gale is being to move on.

West Ham are also after competition for Michail Antonio as they build towards another season in Europe.

As for the player himself, Castellanos is said to favour a move to Europe. That’s despite the fact that he recently penned a new contract with New York.

READ MORE: Leeds, Newcastle battle to sign ‘improving’ Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins