Newcastle United are set for a fascinating transfer battle with Cesc Fabregas and ambitious Serie A side Como as they push to land one, if not two, of their priority summer targets, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle are accelerating their pursuit of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, while they also remain firmly interested in Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of a renewed push for European qualification.

However, both players are also being discussed internally at Como, where Fabregas continues to leverage the club’s growing relationship with Real Madrid.

Munoz has emerged as one of Newcastle’s standout targets following a breakthrough campaign in LaLiga.

The versatile attacker, who predominantly operates as a right-footed left winger, made Spain’s final World Cup squad after an outstanding first season with Osasuna following his move from Real Madrid last summer.

Although six goals and two assists only tell part of the story, scouts have been particularly impressed by Munoz’s ability to operate across the forward line and in midfield, with his versatility viewed as one of his greatest strengths.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson has tracked the 22-year-old closely since his move to Osasuna and has maintained a strong interest throughout the season.

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Newcastle in ‘contact’ over winger signing as Mourinho boosts chances

Munoz signed a five-year contract with Osasuna last summer, but Real Madrid inserted a buy-back clause worth just €8million (£6.9m / $9.2m) when sanctioning his departure.

The Spanish giants have previously used similar mechanisms with players including Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon and Chema Andres.

For that reason, any move for Munoz will effectively require Newcastle to talk with both clubs.

TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle have already made contact with Osasuna and Real Madrid as they attempt to gain clarity over the player’s future.

The Magpies are keen to avoid reaching an agreement with Osasuna only for Real to activate their buy-back option and alter the landscape.

Sources close to the situation believe Jose Mourinho’s arrival at Real Madrid has actually improved Newcastle’s chances.

With the club prioritising other attacking additions and several established options already in place, there is a growing feeling that Real are becoming less likely to exercise their buy-back rights on Munoz.

That has encouraged Newcastle to intensify their efforts, but there is another factor at play too.

Real Madrid have monitored Munoz’s situation closely after learning of previous interest from Barcelona and sources insist the Spanish giants would be highly reluctant to allow him to move to their fierce rivals.

Newcastle now believe they are in a strong position, but competition remains.

TEAMtalk understands Turkish champions Galatasaray are prepared to meet Osasuna’s €40million (£34.5m / $46.1m) valuation and have identified Munoz as one of their leading attacking targets.

The Turkish side also admire Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli, another player Newcastle have tracked extensively.

Despite that interest, Newcastle remain confident that Munoz would be highly receptive to a move to the Premier League.

Newcastle face battle with Como for top target

The idea of a Premier League switch is not new to Munoz.

As previously revealed, Sunderland enquired about Munoz in January and remain admirers, although it remains unclear whether they will pursue a formal move this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have also monitored the winger over the past year, but none have advanced their interest to the level Newcastle are now showing.

Yet Newcastle’s biggest threat may come from Italy rather than England. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Como and Fabregas have discussed both Munoz and Garcia as potential additions.

The Serie A club have developed an excellent relationship with Real Madrid in recent years, successfully nurturing talents such as Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramon.

Paz’s development has already earned him a return to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Real are also assessing whether Ramon could follow a similar path.

As a result, Real are increasingly open to placing more young talents under Fabregas’ guidance.

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Newcastle set sights on Real Madrid striker

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s interest in Garcia remains active as Wilson seeks to provide Howe with additional options in attack.

TEAMtalk understands at least one new centre-forward is expected to arrive this summer and Garcia remains firmly under consideration.

The Real Madrid striker is one of several names being assessed, alongside the likes of Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson, Darwin Nunez and Dusan Vlahovic.

Sources suggest Newcastle have held discussions with Real regarding Garcia while simultaneously advancing talks over Munoz.

And there may yet be a third player at the centre of the growing Newcastle-Como rivalry.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch has also been discussed by both clubs.

The highly-rated youngster is expected to be made available this summer, potentially on a loan deal or a permanent transfer featuring a buy-back clause – although that is not something Newcastle would entertain. It would be permanent or nothing from their stand-point.

For now, Newcastle remain confident they can win at least one of these transfer battles and their main focus is very much Munoz.

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