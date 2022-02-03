Top Man Utd target included as Newcastle tipped to make mammoth £116m offer for Serie A duo

Newcastle United have been tipped to approach Napoli with a mammoth €140million (£116m) offer for highly-rated duo Victor Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz this summer, with the latter a major Manchester United target.

The cash-rich St James’ Park outfit were the biggest spenders in the January transfer window, splashing out £93m on five players to bolster Eddie Howe’s squad in their bid to pull away from the relegation places.

The £40m capture of Lyon star Bruno Guimaraes was the icing on the cake. The Brazilian followed Chris Wood, Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett and Dan Burn in making the switch to the north east.

And now journalist Paolo Bargiggia states that Newcastle are prepared to offer £33m (€40m) for Ruiz and £83m (€100m) for Osimhen.

The Magpies are expected to invest again in the squad this summer, when it’s traditionally easier to sign players.

And Italian pundit Paolo Del Genio has urged the Serie A side to accept the bids. He believes doing so will help bolster Luciano Spalletti’s squad.

He told Kiss Kiss (via Tutto Napoli): “Accepting €140m for Fabian and Osimhen from Newcastle in the summer? That’s right. If they stay up.

“Then they would be two painful losses, but with that money, you make a very, very strong team. With that money, you get four, five very strong elements.

“Even if you don’t replace those two with two equally strong eventually. However, you can be stronger as a squad and in football you win with the squad.”

Ruiz a realistic Man Utd option

Newcastle would deal a hammer blow to Manchester United if they complete the Ruiz deal.

The Red Devils are after the 25-year-old after so far being priced out of a move for Declan Rice.

Both Liverpool and Arsenal have also been linked with Ruiz. However, it would appear that Newcastle’s new-found wealth has seen them jump to the front of the queue.

As for Osimhen, the Nigerian forward has also been linked with Arsenal, who will be in desperate need of at least one new attacker this summer.

However, Newcastle’s money is ready to speak – if they can avoid relegation from the Premier League.

