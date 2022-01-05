West Ham deal at risk, as Newcastle ramp up lethal Brazil striker coup

West Ham must act fast if their talks with Gabriel Barbosa are to reap a reward after a report revealed Newcastle are prepared to ramp up their pursuit.

The Brazilian hitman, 25, has become one of South America’s most prized assets in recent years. Nicknamed ‘Gabigol’, the striker has scored with regularity for Flamengo and his efforts have seem him become a mainstay in the Brazilian national side.

However, his stay in Brazil appears to be coming to an end if reports are accurate.

A plethora of English teams are reportedly in the mix to sign Barbosa. Sky Sports revealed on Tuesday that West Ham had opened talks.

But according to 90min, the Hammers’ efforts could prove fruitless with cash-rich Newcastle now prepared to step up their game.

They report Magpies boss Eddie Howe could be allowed to sign two forwards in January. Newcastle have also held preliminary talks with Barbosa, and are stated to be ‘ready to firm up their interest’.

Gabriel Barbosa prioritises Premier League switch

A move to England is apparently the player’s preference. Further good news comes in the form of a claim he is unperturbed at the thought of signing up for an initial relegation scrap.

A permanent deal is predicted to set Newcastle back around £30m. That figure is unlikely to make Newcastle think twice, though an initial loan deal – presumably with an option to buy if Newcastle avoid relegation – is also a possibility.

West Ham join race for Adama Traore West Ham share interest in the Wolves winger and are also looking at a striker in the Bundesliga.

From West Ham’s perspective, they are stated to have held a long-standing interest in Barbosa.

However, if the cost of a deal ramps up, Moyes could look at alternative targets instead. The article concludes Moyes wishes to explore other options first before committing to a deal for Gabigol anyway. At that point, the Brazilian may already be on a course to St. James’ Park.

Bargain details of Newcastle, Trippier deal surface

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly closing on the Kieran Trippier deal amid claims his signing has been agreed for far less than the Magpies were expecting.

Trippier has long been linked with a winter switch to St James’ Park. Indeed, the move has gathered pace in recent days with Diego Simeone clearing the way for the player to leave Atletico Madrid.

And with Trippier saying his farewells to the Wanda Metropolitano crowd on Sunday, the switch is now reportedly close.

Indeed, as per both the Daily Mail and 90min, Newcastle are likely to pay Atletico a fee in the region of £15m. That is likely to include a downpayment of £12m, with the rest made up in clauses. Indeed, that is likely to trigger in the summer should Newcastle avoid relegation.

The fee is some distance short of the £25m Atletico were seeking over the summer when Manchester United came calling.

Trippier, meanwhile, is likely to be in the money once the deal is finalised. He is understood to have agreed a three-and-a-half year deal on Tyneside, making him the club’s top earner.

READ MORE: Newcastle include four Arsenal stars on lengthy list of Eddie Howe transfer options