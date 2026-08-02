Matthias Jaissle has officially begun work as the new head coach of Newcastle United after arriving in Spain to meet his players and staff, and sources have told us of the hierarchy’s true opinions of the German.

While the club are expected to formally announce his appointment later on Sunday, TEAMtalk understands all agreements with Al-Ahli have now been completed, allowing the German to join the squad at their pre-season training camp in La Manga.

Jaissle’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter following Eddie Howe’s departure, with Newcastle’s hierarchy convinced they have landed one of the brightest coaching talents in European football.

Newcastle adamant Matthias Jaissle is masterstroke appointment

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Newcastle’s ownership viewed Jaissle as their outstanding candidate after carrying out extensive work on a number of Europe’s leading young coaches.

Despite attracting interest from several major clubs across Europe earlier this summer, Jaissle has been persuaded that Newcastle offers the ideal project for the next stage of his career.

The German has long been regarded as one of the continent’s elite young tacticians following his success with Red Bull Salzburg before rewriting the record books at Al-Ahli, where he delivered back-to-back AFC Champions League titles.

Sources say Newcastle’s ambitious long-term vision played a decisive role in convincing him to swap Saudi Arabia for St James’ Park.

TEAMtalk also understands Newcastle’s board have been hugely impressed by the work of sporting director Ross Wilson throughout the process.

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Wilson has overseen negotiations from start to finish and is receiving significant praise internally for securing what senior figures believe is one of the club’s most important appointments in years.

Jaissle has now begun familiarising himself with his new squad during Newcastle’s training camp, where he will spend the coming days assessing his players ahead of the new Premier League season and also introducing his own backroom staff.

Attention will quickly turn towards recruitment, with Newcastle expected to continue reshaping the squad following a summer of significant change and the imminent sale of Bruno Guimaraes is one issue that will be addressed…

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