‘It will be Newcastle’ – Arsenal devastated as insider reveals victor in battle for midfield star

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs has revealed he believes “it will be Newcastle” who win the race for Ruben Neves given their links to Saudi Arabia.

The battle for Neves has reignited of late – TEAMtalk recently revealed the midfielder is hopeful of a return to the Premier League despite having only just moved to Saudi Arabia.

For years prior to his move to the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese was a target of some big Premier League sides while playing for Wolves.

Season after season he starred for the Molineux outfit, and Arsenal were one of the main clubs that were eager to take him on board.

While that dream was shattered in the summer when he moved to Al-Hilal, it seems to be possible again thanks to Neves’ desire to return as one of many who have struggled to adapt to life in the Middle East.

Mikel Arteta was the manager trying to lure him to Arsenal previously, and he’s reportedly ‘convinced’ the board to go get the Portugal star.

A £57million fee has been touted for the signing of Neves – who earns a reported £300,000 per week – and it’s stated that won’t scare the Gunners off.

However, they’re not alone in their attempts to snare Neves, with Manchester City and Tottenham also interested, while Newcastle pose potentially the biggest threat.

Jaobs confident Newcastle will land Neves

That’s as Al-Hilal, where Neves is currently plying his trade, are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the same group that has majority ownership of the Magpies.

As a result of that relationship, transfer insider Jacobs feels Newcastle will beat Arsenal and any other side to the snare.

“We know that Arsenal have looked at Neves in the past. That’s the first thing to say,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“But if Neves moves to the Premier League, I think it will be Newcastle, and it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out why, because there’s that relationship between PIF owning Newcastle and PIF controlling Al-Hilal.”

Arsenal could still have hope

While that’s the case, Jacobs also mentions the potential Neves to Newcastle could be blocked given the ownership situation.

“The complication is obviously whether it is feasible based upon a vote from the Premier League on November 21st, when the clubs will decide whether to put a ban temporarily on associated party transactions which would stop, in January, Newcastle being able to try for Neves and therefore give a club like Arsenal if they chose to proceed a clearer path,” he added.

If that was to happen, Arsenal would surely be right at the front of the race.

As such, the battle might not be as cut and dried as it may seem, and Arteta has hope of landing his top target.

In any case, it looks likely that Neves will be able to find his way back to the Premier League, and whatever side lands him will hope he picks up where he left off.

