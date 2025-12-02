Newcastle United are ready to sanction a January departure for highly-rated centre-forward William Osula, with a loan move now considered the most probable outcome, sources have confirmed.

The 22-year-old Denmark international, signed from Sheffield United for £15million in August 2024, has made fourteen senior appearances this season. But Osula has been left frustrated by his lack of first-team starts and is keen to secure regular minutes elsewhere.

Nick Woltemade has been brilliant this campaign and is Eddie Howe’s first-choice striker, while fellow summer signing Yoane Wissa will soon make his debut as he steps up his return from a knee injury.

Multiple Bundesliga clubs have registered firm interest in Osula in recent weeks. Borussia Monchengladbach, VfL Wolfsburg and Augsburg have all sent scouts to watch the 6ft 3in forward, impressed by his commanding aerial presence (78% aerial duel success rate in U21 football) and raw power.

One unnamed Premier League club – understood to be outside the traditional top six – also made informal enquiries about a short-term deal last week, according to sources.

Crucially, Newcastle have not closed the door on an exit. While the club view Osula as a part of their long-term plans alongside fellow exciting youngsters Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, they accept that blocking his development for another six months would be counter-productive.

A loan until the end of the season, with no option or obligation to buy, is the preferred structure from a Magpies perspective.

Sources close to the player say Osula would favour a move to Germany, where the physicality and tactical demands of the Bundesliga are seen as ideal for his progression.

Gladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt are currently leading the race and are prepared to cover 100 per cent of his wages and include a sizeable loan fee.

Dean Jones reported for TEAMtalk on November 24 that Howe would want a replacement striker to join before letting Osula depart.

A final decision is expected in the first week of January. For Newcastle, allowing Osula to gain valuable experience elsewhere could prove the smartest piece of business in a window where squad depth will be tested by fixture congestion and potential AFCON absences.