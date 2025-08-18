Yoane Wissa has sent a clear message to distance himself from Brentford

Insider Ben Jacobs has revealed the feelings of Brentford forward Yoane Wissa towards his club, as his attempts to force a transfer to Newcastle have gone to another level.

Wissa scored 19 goals in the Premier League last season – the best return of his career. He has since seen forward partner Bryan Mbeumo move on from Brentford, and has himself been a target for Newcastle all summer.

Wissa has made clear his intention to join the Magpies, but as yet there has been no progress.

Transfer insider Jacobs has stated the forward is ‘unhappy’ that Brentford won’t engage over a sale unless it’s above £60million, despite telling Wissa weeks ago they would entertain his exit for less.

He is also said to have been told a year ago that he could leave for just £26million.

As a result, Wissa has unfollowed Brentford on Instagram, changed his profile picture black, and removed all his photos from the club.

Bees making Newcastle move tough

Jacobs has also stated that though Dango Ouattara has joined Brentford, the club are insistent that he is a replacement for Mbeumo, and if Wissa’s exit is to happen, another forward must be added.

TEAMtalk can confirm that, as our sources have stated the Bees know losing a second attacker in quick succession would severely hamper them.

Indeed, we are aware the club are prioritising squad stability above financial gain.

As a result, while Newcastle are still pushing, there is no guarantee they’ll be able to land Wissa.

Newcastle round-up: Magpies want Frattesi

TEAMtalk is aware that Newcastle remain admirers of Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi, having followed him for months.

They have recently been in contact with Inter over a potential cut-price move, not willing to go far above £30million, while the Italian outfit want to sell for £34.5million.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have been tipped to sign Leicester forward Bilal El Khannouss.

He is said to have been in the Magpies’ sights for a while, during their work to sign Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa – a move which has now completed.

