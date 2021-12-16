Newcastle have learnt exactly how much they will have to pay to sign Callum Wilson’s perfect strike partner in January, according to reports.

Wilson has become a fan favourite at St James’ Park since his £20million switch from Bournemouth last summer. The 29-year-old ended his debut campaign with 12 goals from 28 matches, despite suffering from a recurring hamstring problem.

That injury resurfaced in September, but Wilson boasts a record of a goal in every two games for the current campaign.

The four-time England international has taken the pressure of Newcastle’s famed number nine shirt off Joelinton’s shoulders.

The club’s record signing, who now wears the number seven, has only found the net once this term.

Newcastle’s newly-found financial power means they could improve Eddie Howe’s attacking options this winter.

One man on their shortlist is Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst. The Dutchman is a 6ft 6in talisman who causes defenders all sorts of problems with his strength and aerial ability.

Weghorst has the attributes of a perfect strike partner for Wilson. And recent reports claim Wolfsburg could sell the player once the transfer window re-opens.

Sport Witness, citing German outlet Bild, provide an update on the rumours. They claim a bid worth €20m (£17m) will be enough to prize Weghorst away from Germany.

That is a fee Newcastle certainly have the funds to match. Howe will reportedly be given £50m to spend in January.

Weghorst is open to a Premier League switch and is making moves to ensure a transfer goes ahead. He recently changed his agent in a bid to secure better offers from elsewhere.

The target man’s contract with Wolfsburg expires in 2023, and he has no intention of agreeing fresh terms. So even if Newcastle miss out on Weghorst next month, they will get another opportunity in the summer.

Howe talks Newcastle transfer hunt

The Magpies travel to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool on Thursday at 20:00. At the pre-match press conference, Howe was asked about any potential incomings.

“Wait and see, I can’t give you promises on that at the moment,” he said.

“As I’ve said before, there’s people above me who are working and looking at that. My focus is the team. A lot of games coming up and that is where it has to be.

“But we’ll wait and see. January, as I said many many times, is notoriously difficult to predict and to have a clear plan at this moment is still virtually impossible because there’s twists and turns to come.

“The group of players we have here is my and has been my main focus, will continue to be my main focus because as you say, getting the best out of every single one of those players is the key to us staying up.”

