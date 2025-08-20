Newcastle have reportedly lodged a bid for Yoane Wissa worth far below what Brentford want to make from their striker, according to a few sources.

The majority of the summer at St James’ Park has been spent trying to land new strikers. The Magpies have lost Callum Wilson and though they are clinging on, Alexander Isak is trying to force an exit, and has therefore been left out of the squad for now.

Attempts to land Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko proved futile, as Liverpool and Manchester United respectively snapped up the strikers. Joao Pedro and Liam Delap also eluded the Magpies.

Wissa has therefore been identified as the favourite target, and it is known that he wants to leave.

That is reiterated in a fresh report by Ben Jacobs, who has broken the news that Newcastle have made an offer to sign the forward.

He states that the offer is of £35million, with £5million in add-ons. Multiple insiders, including Fabrizio Romano, have followed Jacobs’ story, backing up his information in regards to a bid being tabled.

Newcastle disregard Brentford stance

But Brentford have been adamant that Wissa will not leave but for an astronomical offer.

Sources have suggested that would have to be of £60million, while TEAMtalk is aware that they’ll also not let him leave without having a replacement already at the club.

The signing of Dango Ouattara is not seen as that replacement, so the Bees will look to sign another striker before there is any hope for Newcastle.

That in turn means that Isak remains unlikely to leave, as Newcastle, too, have been clear that they don’t want to sell without having a replacement.

But their stance is a sterner one, and they might keep the Swede at the club either way.

Newcastle round-up: Barcelona move for Isak

Amid speculation on the future of Newcastle striker Isak, Barcelona could move for him.

It’s reported they are closely monitoring him, and given Newcastle don’t want to sell to a direct rival, Barca could have the upper hand over Liverpool.

But the Reds have been told they don’t need Isak anyway, as Danny Murphy feels they can “win the league without” him, as they did last season.

Meanwhile, Isak has publicly stated that Newcastle have ‘broken promises’ to him.

