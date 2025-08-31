Yoane Wissa has called out Brentford for not letting him leave

Yoane Wissa has released a statement calling out Brentford for retracting an agreement to let him leave for a fair offer, amid a push from Newcastle for his signing.

The Magpies have made multiple attempts to land Bees striker Wissa this summer. Bids of £25million, £35million and £40million (£35m plus £5m in add-ons) have been turned down by Brentford.

A £40million bid plus £5million in add-ons was also made on a verbal basis by Newcastle earlier this week, according to Ben Jacobs.

But according to the striker himself, the rejection of previous bids has seen his club renege on an agreement they came to earlier this summer.

In a statement, Wissa said: “Over the past few weeks, there has been increased speculation about my future at Brentford Football Club. As a result, I wanted to speak directly and honestly about exactly where things stand.

“I have stayed silent for much of the summer, but with just hours remaining of the transfer window I feel compelled make it clear that I want to leave Brentford. I believe the club are unduly standing in my way despite a series of fair offers throughout the summer.

“I have always given 100 percent for Brentford since the day I signed back in 2021. I am proud of what we have built together and have never taken the opportunity to play for the club for granted.

“Brentford fans will always have a special place in my heart. And I have always conducted myself professionally, both on and off the pitch. It has been a privilege to wear this shirt for 149 games and celebrate 49 goals.

“Earlier this summer, I held open discussions with the club’s senior management, including key directors and the new head coach. I made clear my intention to explore a new challenge.

“During these conversations, it was confirmed to me and my representatives that the club would not stand in my way if a reasonable offer was received. This was also put in writing.

“Based on this understanding, I sought to find a new club, keeping Brentford informed with full transparency at every step.

“Brentford received a formal offer from another Premier League club and I then communicated I wanted to join. I was under the impression, from all my conversations with Brentford, that there was a mutual agreement to part ways.

“Yet as the window comes to an end, the club has now significantly changed its position, going against what was communicated. This has left me in a difficult and frustrating position. The commitment that I could leave this summer has not been fulfilled. It saddens me to have to write that, and I maintain total respect for the club and its fans.”

Wissa has not been unprofessional

Wissa feels amid the agreement with Brentford, that he has not acted out of line this summer.

“I want to make it clear that I have not acted unprofessionally, nor do I wish to leave Brentford on bad terms. I have been transparent in my position throughout. I have continued to communicate openly with the club and conduct myself in a way that reflects my values as both a footballer and a human being.

“I remain hopeful that a fair and reasonable resolution can still be found before the transfer window shuts.

“In the meantime, I must do what I feel is right for my career and family and insist that Brentford honour keep their word to let me join a new club and at a fair price.

“I want to thank all the Brentford fans for their support and understanding during this difficult situation. Your energy and belief in me has always meant a great deal. This has never been about walking away from what is a fantastic football club. It’s about being allowed to move forward with Brentford’s blessing based on a repeated commitment made that I could leave for a new chapter this summer.

“Being made to stay beyond this summer will only tarnish four wonderful years at this incredible club and so I ask Brentford’s owners and directors to now keep their word to let me leave in the final hours of the window.”

