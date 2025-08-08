A prolific Premier League striker is determined to join Newcastle United with talks ongoing over a move to St. James’ Park after Tottenham Hotspur decided not to pursue their interest, according to two reliable sources, as encouraging news emerges about the chances of manager Eddie Howe being able to sign Nicolas Jackson.

Newcastle are in danger of losing their star striker, Alexander Isak, with sources telling TEAMtalk that Liverpool are planning to make a second and improved bid for the Sweden international. TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool will make an offer of £150m (€173m, $201.7m) once the Magpies have a replacement lined up.

That potential replacement for Isak was supposed to be Benjamin Sesko, but the RB Leipzig and Slovenia international striker has chosen to join Manchester United instead.

Newcastle are now back on the hunt for a new striker, with speculation rife that they are pressing ahead with a deal for Yoane Wissa.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 18 that Newcastle and Tottenham were keen on a summer deal for Wissa.

Wissa, who scored 19 goals and gave four assists in 34 Premier League starts last season, wants to leave Brentford.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano and Keith Downie have now reported that talks are accelerating over a £35million (€40.4m, $47m) deal.

Romano wrote on X at 3:37pm on August 8: “Yoane Wissa, pushing now to join Newcastle as negotiations between clubs are underway. Brentford are working on Ouattara deal and that can open doors for Wissa’s exit, as @SkySports_Keith reports. Wissa keeps pushing to join #NUFC.”

Downie wrote on X at 3:12pm on August 8: “Newcastle are ready to finalise a deal with Brentford for forward Yoane Wissa — and are hoping a deal can be struck quickly. Understand the fee under discussion is around the £35m mark. Wissa’s representatives are travelling to the UK today in the hope of thrashing out a deal.

“#NUFC have had one bid of £25m rejected last month. Wissa has made it clear he wants to leave and join Newcastle and is ready to travel as soon as he’s given the green light. Meanwhile Brentford are looking to sign Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara.”

Newcastle’s urgency to sign Wissa comes after Tottenham decided to abandon their pursuit of the 28-year-old DR Congo international striker.

According to TBR, new Tottenham manager Thomas Frank made a ‘request’ to Spurs to sign Wissa.

Frank worked with Wissa at Brentford, but the north London club did not grant him his wish.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Spurs did open talks with Yoane Wissa when Frank first came in. That was a player Frank specifically identified. But it looks like Wissa’s nailed on for Newcastle now. Frank made it clear from day one that he told Wissa exactly how he wanted to use him, centrally.

“I think Frank also understands the reality. Do you really pay £40 million for a 29-year-old with one year left on his deal? Tottenham are never going to do that. Newcastle look like they will, but there are other reasons behind that move.”

Bailey added: “Wissa is basically the Callum Wilson replacement, that’s what this is really about. It’s not anything to do with Frank’s arrival at Spurs.”

What’s happening with Nicolas Jackson and Randal Kolo Muani?

While Wissa is a top target for Newcastle, the Brentford ace is not the only striker that the Magpies want.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle manager Howe plans to play with two strikers this season and is keen on adding another frontman after Wissa joins, especially if Isak leaves for Liverpool.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Newcastle have reached out to the agents of Chelsea striker Jackson.

The Senegal international is concerned about his place in the Chelsea team following the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, and is eager to switch to Newcastle.

According to The Daily Mail, Jackson has ‘officially’ told Chelsea that he is ‘keen’ on leaving this summer.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca did not include the striker in his squad for the friendly match against Bayer Leverkusen on Friday evening, as the 24-year-old trained on his own at Cobham.

The Blues are ready to sanction an exit for Jackson, which will encourage Newcastle, but a move for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani seems unlikely.

Reliable journalist Romano has dismissed rumours coming from the German media that Newcastle are in talks with Kolo Muani, with Sky Sports reporter Downie also refuting the speculation.

Romano wrote on X at 4:40pm on August 8: “The club in active talks to sign Randal Kolo Muani was, is and will be Juventus.

“Kolo Muani wants to return to Juventus and Juve want to bring him back, talks on with PSG.

“Newcastle sources deny any negotiation or approach made. No talks.”

Downie noted on X at 4:23pm on August 8: “Clearly SILLY SEASON! Some strange stuff knocking about on here today…

“Newcastle are not interested in Randal Kolo Muani — and have not made an approach to sign him.”

