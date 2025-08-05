£50m striker ‘pushing to join Newcastle’ after Benjamin Sesko blow as agent opens talks

Benjamin Sesko, who is a target for Newcastle United, who are keen on Yoane Wissa as well

Newcastle United’s hopes of signing Benjamin Sesko ahead of Manchester United may be fading, but Eddie Howe’s side could be able to sign another international striker for a lesser fee, sources have told TEAMtalk.

With Liverpool determined to sign Alexander Isak before the summer transfer window closes, Newcastle have been very active in finding a suitable replacement for the Sweden international striker. Benjamin Sesko is the Magpies’ top target, with the Carabao Cup winners in talks with the Slovenia international and his club RB Leipzig.

However, Man Utd are also pressing ahead with their quest to sign Sesko, with Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie and trusted source Fabrizio Romano both reporting that the 22-year-old is leaning towards a move to Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Sesko has yet to make a final decision, having communicated to Newcastle that he was willing to join them before Man Utd made their move.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that there is now growing confidence at Man Utd that Sesko will choose them over Newcastle, with the striker understood to be keen on the idea of working with Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Newcastle are aware that there is a chance that they could miss out on the signing of Sesko to Man Utd and have not put all their eggs in one basket.

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa is a top alternative for Newcastle, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that the 28-year-old star’s agent is now speaking to the Magpies.

TalkSPORT reported on July 17 that Brentford value Wissa at £50millon (€57.5m, $66.5m) with Sky Sports revealing on July 28 that the DR Congo international is ‘hoping Newcastle have not given up on signing him’.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported on X at 2:03pm on August 5 that Wissa is one of the options that the Premier League club are looking at if they are unable to sign Sesko, adding that the striker is ‘pushing to join Newcastle’.

Wissa scored 19 goals and gave five assists in 35 Premier League matches for Brentford last season.

Newcastle United in talks with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 29 that Newcastle have an eye on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, too.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe plans to play with two strikers next season and wants Sesko as well as Jackson.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea want £60m (€68.9m, $79.8m) for Jackson, who is also a target for Man Utd.

Jacobs is now reporting that Newcastle have held talks with Chelsea over Jackson.

The journalist wrote on X: “Nicolas Jackson is another name on Newcastle’s list of attacking options and Chelsea are open to a sale.

“There have been some initial club-to-club talks already.

“Brentford’s Yoane Wissa is another target with the player pushing to join Newcastle.

“Several options discussed by Newcastle alongside their pursuit of Benjamin Sesko.”

