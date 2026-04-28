Newcastle United are ready to sell Yoane Wissa just months after his arrival from Brentford

Newcastle United are prepared to take a significant financial hit on Yoane Wissa just months after his big-money arrival, with TEAMtalk able to reveal the forward has effectively been made available for transfer and with potential next destinations already being sounded out.

The DR Congo international joined Newcastle from Brentford last summer in a deal worth £55million (€64m, $75m), but his time at St James’ Park has failed to go to plan.

Wissa has started just eight matches in all competitions and managed only three goals, struggling to establish himself in Eddie Howe’s plans.

Injuries have played a major role in his difficult start on Tyneside, delaying his debut until December and disrupting any chance of building momentum during the campaign.

Now, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that intermediaries have been informed Newcastle will not stand in Wissa’s way should a suitable offer arrive this summer.

It is also understood that the club’s Saudi Arabian owners, PIF, have actively communicated Wissa’s availability to clubs within the Saudi Pro League, with a move to the Middle East currently viewed as a strong possibility.

However, interest is not limited to overseas. A number of Premier League sides are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, aware that Newcastle may be willing to sanction a deal at a substantial loss.

TEAMtalk understands that bids in the region of £30million (€34.5m, $40.5m) would be seriously considered – almost half of the fee paid just a year ago.

While patience with Wissa already appears to have run out, Newcastle are taking a wholly different approach with another major summer signing in Nick Woltemade, who has also struggled after a bright start and has himself been the subject of transfer attention…

GO DEEPER: Newcastle’s damning new value of ‘crashed’ £55m ‘panic’ buy revealed as Magpies ‘consider’ sale

Newcastle take different stance over Woltemade and Wissa

Indeed, the goals and good performances have also dried up for another summer signing in Woltemade.

His high-profile club-record move from Stuttgart drew plenty of headlines, particularly back in his native Germany, though a start that saw him score eight times in his first 18 appearances suggested it was a sound investment.

However, since bagging a brace at home to Chelsea in December, Woltemade has now scored just once in his last 25 games, with confidence lacking in his game and with serious doubts setting in.

Despite that, while Newcastle are already planning for a reshuffle in attack, and with further investments expected, the club are making it clear that Woltemade will not be sold and their stance on the German forward is markedly different.

Unlike Wissa, Newcastle have no intention of entertaining cut-price offers for Woltemade and would demand a premium fee if they were to consider his departure.

As it stands, Danish prospect William Osula has emerged as a bright point in recent weeks and could yet play a more prominent role moving forward.

But with Wissa’s future now uncertain and the club preparing for a crucial transfer window, a swift resolution could be on the cards as Newcastle look to reshape their attacking options.

With big changes coming in attack, we exclusively revealed last week that one name the Magpies seriously like is Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier, who already has close links with the club.

The interest in Tavernier comes amid the increasing uncertainty surrounding Newcastle star Anthony Gordon, who we understand is a target for Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea this summer, and he is open to leaving St James’ Park.

At the same time, Howe is desperate to bring in a new No. 9 and sources can confirm interest in a forgotten Chelsea frontman who has spent this season out on loan.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.