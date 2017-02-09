£10.9m Tottenham flop tipped for France return in summer

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is a summer transfer target for his former club Nantes.

The 21-year-old has yet to start a game for Tottenham since joining the club from the French team for £10.9million at the start of the season.

Although Nkoudou has featured late on in games as a substitute, he has failed to make his mark and could be offered a chance to end his London nightmare by the Ligue 1 side.

In December, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino defended the youngster, insisting he needs time to settle.

“It is normal to need time to adapt,” he said. “Some players need more than others but it is difficult to adapt to our style.

“He is very young. He is potentially a good player but you cannot put the responsibility from day one and say, ‘Come on, you need to perform, you need to work hard and understand our philosophy,’ in a completely different culture and discipline. It is tough to come to Tottenham today because we are very demanding.”

When asked on whether Tottenham had won or lost in the signing of Nkoudou, after Pochettino explained the need to take risks on players, the Argentinian said: “We’ll see, we’ll see. Now is not the time to assess.

“We cannot be unfair with Nkoudou because it’s difficult to assess him so early. We need to give him more time and he needs to show his real quality and build his confidence.”