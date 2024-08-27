10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…

Federico Chiesa, Victor Osimhen and Jadon Sancho could all move clubs before the deadline

A lot of high-profile transfers have been completed this summer and plenty more are expected before the window shuts this week.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are among the teams who will be busy in the final days of the window as they still have money to spend.

We’ve taken a look at some of the most high-profile players who could still move clubs before the transfer window shuts.

Note: we’ve not included any deals that are very close to completion, which rules out Giorgi Mamardashvili, Manuel Ugarte, Mikel Merino, Scott McTominay, Romelu Lukaku and Eddie Nketiah.

Jadon Sancho

After having a public bust-up with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund and helped them reach the Champions League final.

Ten Hag reintegrated the winger back into his first-team squad in pre-season, and he featured in the Community Shield defeat against Manchester City.

But he is currently behind Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Amad and Antony in the pecking order at Old Trafford and was left out of the matchday squad for their opening Premier League games against Fulham and Brighton.

Juventus are looking to sign the 24-year-old on a season-long loan deal, although sources have told TEAMtalk that United will insist on an obligation-to-buy clause and Chelsea could hijack the deal.

Marc Guehi

Guehi starred for England in their run to the Euro 2024 final and Newcastle United have made him their top transfer target this summer.

They have had four bids rejected by Crystal Palace – the latest worth an initial £60million and another £5million in potential add-ons.

The two clubs are currently just £5million apart in their valuation of the centre-back and Newcastle are expected to submit a fifth offer before the deadline.

“We’d like to keep hold of him,” Palace chairman Steve Parish said. “There’s a price and a situation where we might consider it. Somebody said he’s a superstar, so somebody has got to pay superstar money.

“Realistically, homegrown, 24 years old, sensational talent, somebody has to make it difficult for us. At the moment it isn’t. He’ll still be at Crystal Palace at the moment, but it’s not impossible.”

Victor Osimhen

Since joining Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020, Osimhen has won a Serie A title and scored 76 goals in 133 appearances in all competitions.

Antonio Conte’s side are now willing to let the striker leave for the right price after agreeing a deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

He recently rejected an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, with his agent saying the 25-year-old still has “much to do in Europe.”

Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain all hold a long-standing interest in the Nigeria international and could submit an offer before the deadline.

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea are looking to trim their squad before the transfer deadline and Sterling has been deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca.

“I am not saying Raheem is not a good player, but I prefer different kinds of wingers,” the Chelsea manager said.

“We have a big squad and it’s impossible to give all of them minutes. If they are looking for minutes it’s better for them to leave. I try to be honest.”

According to reports, Chelsea are exploring a deal which would see Sterling join Manchester United and Jadon Sancho move in the opposite direction.

Despite his history with Liverpool and Manchester City, sources have told TEAMtalk that the 29-year-old would be open to a move to Old Trafford.

Ben Chilwell

Alongside Sterling, Chilwell has also been told that he doesn’t feature in Maresca’s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been included in any matchday squads for Chelsea this season and will look to leave the club in search of regular first-team football.

He has reportedly been offered to Manchester United, who are in the market for a left-back due to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia’s injury history.

Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale fell out of favour at Arsenal in the 2023/24 season, with David Raya taking over as Mikel Arteta’s first-choice goalkeeper.

“No footballer wants to not play, I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again,” the goalkeeper said. “It was tough.”

Arsenal have rejected loan offers from both Ajax and Wolves as they are looking to sell the England international this summer, although they may accept a loan-to-buy obligation deal.

Federico Chiesa

Juventus are looking to sell Chiesa before the end of the summer transfer window in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer in 2025.

He has reportedly agreed personal terms with Barcelona, but the La Liga side need to free up their finances in order to register him in Hansi Flick’s squad.

Liverpool have now joined the race for his signature and may be able to sign the Italy international for as little as £12.5million.

Ivan Toney

Toney has less than 12 months left on his Brentford contract and has been left out of their two first Premier League games in 2024/25.

The striker has been linked with Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United but they have all pursued other targets this summer.

Al-Ahli are interested in the 28-year-old and saw their opening £35million bid rejected by Brentford, who are holding out for nearer £50million.

“He could be here after the 30 [August] and he could not be here,” manager Thomas Frank said. “Basically everything is up in the air. I’ve said the whole time that if he’s here I’m very happy, if he’s not here then I’m happy on his behalf.”

Mr Composed 🥶 Just three minutes of Ivan Toney scoring penalties in the @premierleague 🦁 pic.twitter.com/AIcuDPTRAD — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 10, 2024

Kingsley Coman

Coman has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Bayern Munich, winning eight Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokal trophies, the Champions League and the FIFA World Club Cup.

According to reports in France, the 28-year-old is now looking for a fresh challenge and is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit before the end of the transfer window.

He currently has a lucrative offer from Al-Ahli on the table, but Barcelona and a number of Premier League clubs are also monitoring his situation.

Bayern are reportedly willing to let the France international leave on an initial loan deal as they look to get his wages off the books.

Anthony Gordon

Gordon looked set to complete a £75million move to Liverpool earlier in the summer, only for Newcastle United to pull the plug on the deal at the eleventh hour.

The Reds remain interested in the 23-year-old England international and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a late departure.

“I have been in the game too long to make those statements,” he said when asked if Gordon will still be at St James’ Park when the window shuts.

“What I will say is from my part and the club’s part we will do everything we can to keep our best players but I am not a fortune teller.”

READ MORE: When does the summer 2024 transfer window close? All you need to know for deadline day