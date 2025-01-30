10 Championship stars destined to play in Premier League next season – Imperious Leeds ace, megastar’s brother…

These Championship standouts could end up in the Premier League one way or another

The Championship is a league stacked full of quality and we’ve seen countless players arrive in the Premier League and look they like instantly belong at that level.

With such depth across the league, we’ve seen numerous top-flight sides look to the league for inspiration and then acquire the next bargain or potential star, with examples in recent years including the likes of Michael Olise, Morgan Rogers, Adam Wharton and Ollie Watkins, to name a few.

Given we’re past the halfway point in the season, we’ve decided to cast our eyes on the best performers in the league so far who are making a name for themselves.

The following are our picks for the top 10 players currently in the Championship who are destined to play in the Premier League next season – or at least in the near future.

Ao Tanaka – Leeds United

The imperious 26-year-old was a strong signing for Leeds and he’s proven to be a key figure in their table-topping Championship campaign so far. Having shone in midfield, he can pass, tackle and dominate midfield and he has become a key figure for his country Japan as well.

Since breaking into the team in late September, no other player in the top four divisions of English football has completed over 1,000 passes and more than 50 tackles. One to keep an eye on for the summer for sure, even with Leeds’ potential promotion.

Finn Azaz – Middlesbrough

Having originally come through at Aston Villa, the 24-year-old has now found the perfect platform to excel under Michael Carrick and he has shone as a creative outlet, ranking in the highest metrics for everything you want in an attacking midfielder in the Championship this season.

He features within the top one or two players for chances created, through balls, shots, assists and other important stats. Azaz is capable with both feet, he always looks to be positive and if he continues displaying such form, it won’t be long before someone in the league above comes calling.

James Trafford – Burnley

Most fans already know about James Trafford because of his inclusion in England’s provisional Euro 2024 squad and his time in the Premier League. Seen to be the next emerging goalkeeping star, the 22-year-old has all the tools needed to be a top keeper, as well as being good with the ball at his feet.

Promotion is on the cards under Scott Parker but he could well be a great pickup for a club needing a long-term keeper and having managed a league-high 85% save percentage and prevented eight goals – which ranks him second behind Stoke City’s Viktor Johansson – he looks well on his way to fulfilling his vast potential.

Gustavo Hamer – Sheffield United

Having shone in the Premier League before, Hamer caught the eye in a very poor Sheffield United side that was promoted a few seasons ago. Boasting a lot of technical quality, he loves to get on the ball and find a pass or make something happen, and he managed 10 goal contributions in that relegated side who scored just 35 in total.

Now 27, he will want a big move as he enters his prime and a lot of clubs would want to pick him up. He recently signed a four-year deal but that won’t put off any prospective buyers and while he is leading the title charge at the moment, if a bigger club came calling he may be more inclined to do so at this stage of his career.

Tom Fellows – West Brom

While he may be slightly lesser known than the names on the list, Fellows has been linked with a move to the likes of Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United in recent months.

He has displayed excellent technical qualities and boasts the type of style that could easily improve very quickly as well as being easy on the eye. With 10 assists and two goals, he could well make the step up and be assisting top attackers within the next year in the top-flight.

Jobe Bellingham – Sunderland

One of the standout names in the Championship, Jobe Bellingham – younger brother of Real Madrid and England megastar, Jude Bellingham – certainly has attracted attention because of his name.

However, Jobe has stood out on his own as a creative and well-rounded midfielder. Big-name clubs are being mentioned and linked with a move but Sunderland is also pushing for promotion which could scupper any potential plans.

Whatever the outcome of this season, the 19-year-old’s future looks destined to be in the top flight. He has played almost every type of role in midfield for Sunderland due to his excellent all-round technical qualities and he could improve very quickly in the next few years if he stays consistent which is why top clubs are closing in.

Alfie Doughty – Luton Town

While Luton has struggled as a whole since their relegation, Doughty has continued his strong form, ranking as the highest-rated player on WhoScored in the Championship this season. It isn’t too much of a surprise given he was a standout performer for them in the Premier League but to still perform in a side that sits in the relegation places is impressive.

Blessed with a great left foot and a desire to get forward, the 25-year-old will surely attract interest this summer as Luton is fighting relegation. Plenty of clubs could do with a left-back with his qualities – and it shouldn’t be too costly a deal to complete either.

Borja Sainz – Norwich

Currently playing the best football of his short career to date, the 23-year-old is catching the eye week in, week out in the Championship. Scouts have reportedly been seen watching him this season, as he leads the race for the Golden Boot.

Playing off the left, he is a very intriguing player who has managed two hattricks so far as well as ranking highly in the league for goals outside of the box, touches in the box, dribbles, shots and shots on target. A Premier League move surely beckons for the talented attacker as Norwich are unlikely to get promoted.

Giorgi Chakvetadze – Watford

A creative spark for an inconsistent Watford side, the Georgian looks to be capable of making the transition to the top-flight. Battling away with Azaz for the title of having created the most chances, he is more of a playmaker than a goalscorer and has gained strong experience playing across multiple countries.

He sits in the elite bracket for chances created in total and in open play as well as ranking highly for winning the ball back in the final third. Everton and Wolves have already been mentioned as potentially interested clubs and the 25-year-old will certainly have suitors come the summer.

Ethan Ampadu – Leeds United

The Welsh international has been earmarked as a potential future star since bursting onto the scene at Chelsea. While he was trusted as a youngster in their first team, opportunities were few and far between and left to play regular football at Elland Road which has only enhanced his development.

Now a leader for the Yorkshire club in the heart of defence, he is only 24 and has a wealth of experience behind him. Good on the ball, strong in the tackle and defensive switched on and versatile, he can play multiple roles and even if Leeds (somehow) doesn’t get promoted, a top club will come calling sooner rather than later.

