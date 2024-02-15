10 Europa League standouts who could earn a big-money summer transfer: Xabi Alonso favourite; Man Utd, Liverpool targets

Florian Wirtz stands out among a group of Europa League stars who could be on the move soon

The knockout phase of the 2023/24 Europa League is set to commence tonight and although it isn’t Europe’s top competition, plenty of star players will be on show.

This week will be the start of the Europa League’s knockout play-off round, pitting group-stage runners up against teams dropping down from the Champions League, for the right to face a group winner in the subsequent round of 16.

There are some illustrious clubs in the Europa League, some of whom could go one better next season by qualifying for the Champions League, but some of the players on show may be in demand either way.

Here, TEAMtalk takes a look at some players who will be involved in the Europa League knockouts – either starting this Thursday or in the next round – but could be targeted by ambitious clubs in the next transfer window.

Note, we have only included players who have never played in the Champions League before.

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting)

From the Championship to the Champions League in the space of a couple of years would be some rise for Viktor Gyokeres, but he is the kind of player who could take it in his stride.

After helping Coventry City to the play-off final last season, Gyokeres was snapped up in the summer by Portuguese top-tier side Sporting CP.

He has coped exceptionally well with the step up, scoring 27 goals from his first 29 appearances (including three from five in the Europa League).

It has led to Sporting referring back to his €100m release clause when fending off interest in his services already.

TEAMtalk revealed in December that Gyokeres wants to prove himself in the Champions League, meaning he could hold out for a big move in mainland Europe rather than joining a Premier League suitor like Chelsea.

Ousmane Diomande (Sporting)

Along with Goncalo Inacio, who has played in the Champions League before back in the 2021/22 season, Ousmane Diomande is one of two top centre-back prospects Sporting have on the books.

They picked the Ivorian up just over a year ago after he impressed in the Portuguese second tier for Mafra, on loan from Midtjylland.

Diomande has continued to develop well, earning a place in the victorious Ivory Coast squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations.

PROFILE: Who is Chelsea and Arsenal target Ousmane Diomande?

The 20-year-old is now preparing to represent Sporting in the knockout phase of the Europa League for the second season in a row.

Under contract in Lisbon until 2027, the number of clubs he has been linked with stretches into double figures, according to Fabrizio Romano.

In the Premier League, for example, there have been suggestions of interest from Arsenal and Newcastle, while TEAMtalk also can confirm he is on Chelsea’s radar.

Diomande also has a release clause, in his case worth €80m.

Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta)

Still only 20 years old, Giorgio Scalvini is now in his third season with the Atalanta first team after graduating the club’s academy.

He became a full member of the Italy national team in June 2022 and went on to help Atalanta regain a European place after missing out for last season.

Mainly a centre-back but also capable of operating in defensive midfield, Scalvini started three of Atalanta’s group matches in this season’s Europa League and came on in one more.

He has been heavily linked with Manchester United as they look to evolve their defence, but also the likes of Liverpool, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter.

Atalanta are aware of the widespread interest in Scalvini, so will likely have a high asking price, especially with his contract lasting until 2028.

Ederson (Atalanta)

Another Atalanta talent who has become the topic of transfer speculation has been Ederson, a Brazilian midfielder they picked up from Salernitana in the summer of 2022.

He played in all but their last Europa League group match and has played a part in all of their Serie A games until now this season, with the sole exception of their most recent one due to suspension.

This calendar year alone, Ederson has already been linked with Liverpool, Man Utd, Tottenham and Newcastle in the Premier League, and Juventus for the next step in Serie A.

Atalanta managed to keep hold of him in January, but might face a battle to keep him when the summer comes around.

His contract in Bergamo is valid until 2026.

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Bayer Leverkusen have been one of the major success stories in the whole of European football this season.

Under Xabi Alonso, they have enjoyed a huge unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, which they are top of.

They seem a certainty to be in next season’s Champions League, but sometimes a big achievement by a club can lead to their top players being poached away.

Many of Alonso’s stars have played in the UCL before, but one who hasn’t is Florian Wirtz.

The attacking midfielder broke through with Leverkusen in 2020. The only season since in which they have played in the Champions League was 2022/23.

However, due to injury, Wirtz was unable to play any part. Thankfully, he has bounced back from his lengthy absence and is showing star potential again.

A sensational move for one of Europe's most sought-after players is being reported by the Daily Express. With Xabi Alonso being the number 1 managerial target for Liverpool, Florian Wirtz would be a priority signing! #LFC Can you see this happening? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QWrNDtGNsq — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) February 8, 2024

Still only 20 years old but already with 14 caps to his name for Germany, Wirtz could be back on track for a big move.

There has been plenty of speculation that Liverpool could look to make Alonso their next manager after Jurgen Klopp – and that Wirtz would be a prime transfer target candidate to follow him.

IN DEPTH: Seven Bundesliga players Xabi Alonso could sign for Liverpool amid manager rumours: Wirtz, Kimmich…

Lucas Paqueta (West Ham)

In an alternative turn of events, Lucas Paqueta could have been playing in the Champions League this season for the reigning holders, Manchester City.

But after his summer departure from West Ham United fell through, the midfielder – who won the Europa Conference League last season – has been knuckling down in the Europa League again.

Somewhat surprisingly, considering the calibre of clubs he has represented includes AC Milan and Lyon, Paqueta has never played in the Champions League before.

But he did play in all of West Ham’s Europa League group games this season, in which he has recorded double figures of goal contributions across all competitions.

Should he come through some off-field investigations unscathed, the 26-year-old might be at the right stage of his career to take the next step.

Reports have indicated that Man City remain interested in the playmaker.

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham)

Similarly, at 27, it might be now or never for West Ham colleague Jarrod Bowen at the top level.

The former Hull City forward has developed impressively with West Ham, to the point of becoming a full England international.

There have been murmurs of interest from higher-ranking Premier League clubs who could have Champions League football on offer.

TEAMtalk was told in December that West Ham were expecting interest this year from clubs who finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Liverpool, for example, have repeatedly been claimed to be admirers as they wonder what Mohamed Salah’s long-term future holds.

Evan Ferguson (Brighton)

The Premier League’s other representatives in the Europa League knockout phase are Brighton, a club who have a successful track record of selling their talents to richer sides.

IN FOCUS – The 10 best signings Brighton have benefitted from: Liverpool star, record-breaking sale

There will be other players on their conveyor belt in line for big moves, perhaps none more so than Evan Ferguson.

The Irish striker has scored six goals in the Premier League this season, already matching his tally from last term by November.

He has endured a bit of a drought since, but remains highly rated and an exciting prospect to invest in at the age of 19.

You don’t have to look too far away from the top of the Premier League table for clubs who have Ferguson on their shortlist.

Interest from all of the so-called big six apart from Manchester City has been confirmed directly to TEAMtalk already – but yes, there have been rumours about the reigning European champions admiring Ferguson from other sources too.

Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton)

This time last year, the more likely Brighton forward to leave looked to be Kaoru Mitoma, but he ended up signing an improved deal on the South Coast instead.

The winger was impressive in his debut Brighton season and although his form has not been as electrifying this time around, he remains a player of interest to bigger clubs.

Mitoma has even been linked with Barcelona, but a move within the Premier League looks more likely for the Japan international.

In the queue to sign him could be Arsenal, Liverpool and Man Utd.

Arthur Theate (Rennes)

An unused member of Belgium’s squad for the last World Cup, Arthur Theate has since been gaining admirers for his form with Rennes.

This is his second consecutive season playing in the Europa League with them; he featured in all their group games this term.

A 23-year-old defender, Theate previously played in Serie A for Bologna and there has been speculation about a return to Italian football with one of the country’s bigger clubs.

Last summer, Theate was also linked with Liverpool, who will still need a new defender in the next transfer window if they release Joel Matip as expected.

It remains to be seen if they will still be among the contenders for Theate.