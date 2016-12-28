10 facts you may not know about Chelsea target Franck Kessie

Franck Kessie – just like his club Atalanta – have been mightily impressive so far in the 2016/17 season – here are 10 facts you may not know about the youngster.

The 20-year-old has burst onto the scene with the Bergamo-based club this year after a spell out on loan last season.

This has prompted interest from clubs in Italy and England alike, with Chelsea reportedly lining up a bid of over £21million for the midfielder.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Juventus have all also been credited with interested in the talent, who is expected to move on from Atalanta sooner rather than later.

Here are 10 facts about the Atalanta star…

Kessie has been dubbed ‘the next Yaya Toure’ by the Italian media, and is known to share a similar skillset to his countryman

Despite playing midfield, Kessie scored five goals in his first four competitive appearances for Atalanta this season

The midfielder made his debut with the Ivory Coast senior national side in 2014, aged just 17

Kessie hails from a small town in the south of the Ivory Coast called Ouragahio, along with PSG defender Serge Aurier

He spent the 2015/16 season with Serie B side Cesena on loan, where he formed an effective partnership with Juventus starlet Stefano Sensi

When Cesena took Kessie on loan last year, he played as a defender, but coach Massimo Drago recognised that his natural position was midfield

Kessie played his youth football at Stella Club in the Ivory Coast, where former Monaco man Jean-Jacques Gosso started his career

He captained the Under-17 Ivory Coast side in the 2013 World Cup where he led his team to the quarter-finals before they were beaten by Argentina

Kessie’s agent George Atangana claims his client almost moved to Sunderland, but that fell through due to work permit issues

Last summer Southampton, Monaco and Schalke were all interested in Kessie, when he was 19 years old

