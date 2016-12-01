10 facts you may not know about new Real Madrid star Enzo

Zinedine Zidane’s son Enzo marked his Real Madrid debut with a goal with his first shot for the club – here are 10 facts you may not know about the youngster.

The 21-year-old midfielder was brought by his father at half-time of their 6-1 Copa del Rey victory over Cultural Leonesa at the Bernabeu – ensuring Real comfortably progressed into the next round with a 13-2 aggregate victory.

The match also saw Norwegian teenager Martin Odegaard, who signed as a 16-year-old in January 2015, make his full debut.

But it was the impact of Enzo, who scored just 18 minutes into his introduction, that had everyone talking.

Here are 10 facts about the latest Real Madrid star….

Born in Bordeaux in 1995 – one his father’s old clubs, Enzo was named after former Uruguayan star Enzo Francescoli

Enzo was born in France but attained Spanish citizenship in 2006

Enzo is the eldest of Zinedine Zidane’s four sons. His three younger brothers Luca, Theo, and Elyaz are also playing for Real Madrid’s academy sides

The player has one cap for Spain’s Under-15s and two for France’s Under-19s and its with France where he believes his international future lies

Enzo, however, could also opt to play for Algeria – the birthplace of his paternal grandparents

The player was signed up by Juventus’ academy at the age of 2 and he stayed there until the age of 5 when his father left the Turin giants

Enzo has made over 60 appearances for Real Madrid’s B side, Real Madrid Castilla

Described as an all-round midfielder, Enzo, scored five goals in 61 appearances for Castilla

His debut goal for Real came 10 years after his father last played for the club.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Enzo had been involved in Real’s first team. On 6 September 2011, he was invited by Jose Mourinho to train with the club’s first team

